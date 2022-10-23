Suriya 42 EXCLUSIVE: Suriya and Disha Patani film to be shot in Europe; Here are the shortlisted countries
Director Siva’s Suriya 42 team will head for these international locations in November.
Pinkvilla had recently reported that after completing the Goa schedule recently, Suriya and Disha Patani will begin the next portion of director Siva’s Suriya 42 from October 26 in Chennai and Puducherry. It will be a combined schedule, so the actors will be shuttling between the two cities, where some larger-than-life sequences will be shot at real locations. We now have another update on this much awaited period-drama. We have heard that after this schedule, Suriya 42 team will take off to lock appropriate locations for the film’s international schedule.
“A large portion of Suriya 42 will be shot abroad, specifically in three countries. The international recce is planned for November. While they have already shortlisted two countries in Europe - Bulgaria and Serbia, they are also doing recce at Cambodia, Vietnam, Thailand and Fiji. Out of these six countries, they will finalise three, which will suit the narrative of Suriya 42 the best. These will be long schedules, and the team has already started prepping for it,” informs a source close to the development.
Suriya 42 is being filmed on a massive scale
Suriya 42 is backed by the actor’s producer-cousin K. E. Gnanavel Raja’s Studio Green, in association with UV Creations. The movie will be released in two parts, and the first one will be shot over a period of 160 to 170 days.
Karthi is all praise for brother Suriya
In a recent conversation with Pinkvilla, actor Karthi had also opened up on his equation with brother Suriya. “Until I left for the US to study, we both had best and worst of fights. We used to roll on the floor, that’s how bad it was (laughs). We used to fight for bikes, cars, clothes - two boys in a house, you can imagine, there were fireworks all the time. But when I left, we didn’t have another person to fight with, that’s when he started missing me, and I started missing him. Then we actually became friends. We found a space where we could talk to each other and be friends,” Karthi had said.
ALSO READ: Suriya 42 EXCLUSIVE: Suriya, Disha’s film to be shot in Chennai, Puducherry from Oct 26; Later in 3 countries