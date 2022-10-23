Suriya 42 EXCLUSIVE: Suriya and Disha Patani film to be shot in Europe; Here are the shortlisted countries

Pinkvilla had recently reported that after completing the Goa schedule recently, Suriya and Disha Patani will begin the next portion of director Siva’s Suriya 42 from October 26 in Chennai and Puducherry. It will be a combined schedule, so the actors will be shuttling between the two cities, where some larger-than-life sequences will be shot at real locations. We now have another update on this much awaited period-drama. We have heard that after this schedule, Suriya 42 team will take off to lock appropriate locations for the film’s international schedule.

“A large portion of Suriya 42 will be shot abroad, specifically in three countries. The international recce is planned for November. While they have already shortlisted two countries in Europe - Bulgaria and Serbia, they are also doing recce at Cambodia, Vietnam, Thailand and Fiji. Out of these six countries, they will finalise three, which will suit the narrative of Suriya 42 the best. These will be long schedules, and the team has already started prepping for it,” informs a source close to the development.