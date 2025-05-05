Unseen Photo Moment: When Prabhas got a tight hug from his uncle Chiranjeevi at a family gathering

Prabhas has maintained a very special equation with megastar Chiranjeevi. While both the stars have established themselves as undisputable talents, behind the cameras the two are nothing more than an ordinary pair of nephew and uncle. Well then, let’s dive into an unseen moment between the two actors.

Back in 2021, Prabhas had joined in a special family evening with his uncle Chiranjeevi. In one of the candid yet unseen pictures from the day, the Salaar star could be seen getting a tight embrace from the megastar as the two spoke to their guests together.

Well, in yet another special moment, the two could be seen in the middle of a dance as Chiranjeevi and Prabhas laughed out and rejoiced in the moment.

For the unversed, over the years, Prabhas has received hearty appreciation from Chiranjeevi for quite a lot of his work, and the senior actor has never failed to wish the Rebel Star on his birthdays and other achievements.

For instance, back during a promotional event for his film Adipurush, Prabhas had opened up about his uncle Chiranjeevi’s reaction when the latter got to know that he was doing a project on the lines of Ramayana.

Recalling his words, Prabhas said, “When he came to know about our project, he told me how lucky I am to do a film like this.”

On the work front, Chiranjeevi is anticipating a major release of his film. The film has a release date of October 30, 2025 and is directed by Mallidi Vassishta. The Telugu fantasy actioner also stars Trisha Krishnan, Kunal Kapoor, Ashika Ranganath, Surbhi Puranik, Isha Chawla, Rao Ramesh and others.

Prabhas, on the other hand, has a huge lineup of projects at the moment. These include some big-budget films like Fauji with Hanu Raghavapudi, Spirit with Sandeep Reddy Vanga and The Raja Saab with Maruthi.

