Who is Nishant Kumar? Meet Allu Arjun’s biggest fan who got paid Rs 12 lakh for being actor's lookalike

Agree or not, Allu Arjun’s Pushpa 2 created a wave among audiences. The film broke records and gave rise to memes and other content on social media. Interestingly, it also gave rise to many die-hard fans dressing themselves like the iconic character.

Speaking of the same, one cannot miss out on Allu Arjun’s popular Pushpa 2 lookalike, Nishant Kumar, who has been capturing attention on social media.

Who is Nishant Kumar?

A social media user and a die-hard fan of Allu Arjun, Nishant Kumar, identifies himself as the Pushpa 2 lookalike. One glance at his social media accounts and you’ll be stunned by the uncanny resemblance he shares not just with the character, but the actor as well.

A resident of Delhi, Nishant is also an artist who has bagged several opportunities across many events. He pulls off his Pushpa 2 energy dressed exactly like Allu Arjun’s on-screen character.

Nishant Kumar is an ardent fan of Allu Arjun

It is rather rare to find a fan like Nishant Kumar who has dedicated his life and identity to being an Allu Arjun fan. His social media handle goes with the name ‘Pushpa lookalike’, simply relaying his undying love for the superstar.

Nishant, in many of his social media posts, has even revered Allu Arjun as “his God”, expressing his love for the actor. The social media influencer has maintained his look and style statement to fit with the iconic character.

Nishant Kumar bagged a paycheck of Rs. 12 lakh for being Allu Arjun’s lookalike

Nishant Kumar grabbed attention after he got paid a whopping paycheck of Rs.12 lakh for an advertisement. He was just required to be the lookalike of Allu Arjun in the iconic character of Pushpa Raj.

Nishant Kumar has met Allu Arjun

With so much love for an actor, one might ask if Nishant ever got to meet Allu Arjun. Well, yes, the talented artist has met the actor and has even shared pictures of their special meeting on social media.

Not just the actor, but Nishant has also met Allu Arjun’s daughter Arha.

