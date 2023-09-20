EXCLUSIVE: Vicky Kaushal expresses wish to feature in Dhoom 4; recalls narration of The Great Indian Family

Vicky Kaushal's upcoming film, The Great Indian Family, is set to release this Friday. The movie is directed by Vijay Krishna Acharya and produced by Aditya Chopra under Yash Raj Films. In this family drama, Vicky collaborates with Miss World 2017, Manushi Chhillar. He recently participated in an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla where he discussed how he was approached for the film and whether he initially thought he was being considered for Dhoom 4.

Vicky Kaushal recalls being approached for The Great Indian Family and whether he thought it was Dhoom 4

In an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla, Vicky Kaushal was asked if he initially thought he was being considered for Dhoom 4 when YRF approached him for The Great Indian Family. Vicky responded, “Actually, when I got a call from Yash Raj saying that we want to narrate a film to you which is going to be directed by Vijay Krishna Acharya, I was like, Yash Raj, Vijay Krishna Acharya.. it's a big action film. So I was like, okay, I'm coming to the office and I'll hear the film out, and he straightaway went into the film and I'm like, 'Interval ho gaya ek thappad bhi nahi aaya abhi tak.' It was not even a slap.”

He went on to explain how the narration of The Great Indian Family affected him. Vicky shared, “But soon you realize this is not that film, it's a very hardcore family entertainer. There is fun happening, comedy bhi hai, gaane bhi aa re. Bhajan Kumar is this character which I was really fascinated by from the word go, and then obviously when the conflicts come and everything, it turns emotional as well. By the time the film ended, the narration ended, I was really affected by the film, affected by the characters, and I felt like it's a fun yet important film, and I would love to just be a part of it.”

Watch the full interview here:

Vicky Kaushal on how The Great Indian Family completed his dream of working with Yash Raj Films

Vicky also explained the director's vision for the movie and how it was his dream to work with YRF. He stated, “As an actor, there is always a dream to have at least one Yash Raj film in your filmography, so that box was getting ticked. But after knowing Victor sir (director) also, that he's grown up in Kanpur, he's done theater in Delhi, he's been a writer throughout and then director. So I felt like it's also a very personal film to him. it's a film which is coming from pages of his own life in terms of what he's seen. Not really based on his life, but pages of what he's seen around and the mohalla he's brought up in and the life he's seen. So I thought it's got a lot of honesty and I thought it'd be lovely to be a part of it.”

Advertisement

On the possibility of Dhoom 4 with director Vijay Krishna Acharya, Vicky said, “Aapke muh me ghee shakkar, aisa ho jaye toh maza aa jayega.”

The Great Indian Family releases in theaters on September 22.

ALSO READ: Was Vicky Kaushal disappointed about not winning the Best Actor National Award for Sardar Udham? Star reveals