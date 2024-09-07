Ganesh Chaturthi 2024: Allu Arjun gives sneak-peek into celebration at home; shares video ft daughter Arha preparing for puja
On the auspicious occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi, Allu Arjun has shared an adorable video featuring daughter Arha, giving us a sneak-peak into celebration at home. Check out!
Superstar Allu Arjun has taken social media by fire as he dropped an adorable video showing us glimpses of Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations at home. The video shows his daughter Allu Arha preparing for the puja at home. Check out the video below!
ALSO READ: Mammootty turns 73: Superstar announces next project Dominic And The Ladies' Purse, drops first look and poster