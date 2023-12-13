Gopi Sundar's cozy pics with Mayoni aka Priya Nair go viral amid separation rumors with Amrutha Suresh

Renowned music director Gopi Sundar has once again found himself in the spotlight as photos featuring him and Mayoni, also known as Priya Nair, have gone viral on social media. These pictures have emerged amidst swirling rumors about trouble in Gopi's marriage with singer Amrutha Suresh, making his personal life a subject of intense speculation.

Gopi Sundar, who is known for his active social media presence recently shared captivating glimpses from his European concert tour, updating fans with pictures. Among these images, those featuring Mayoni captured happy moments shared between the two, immediately grabbing the attention of social media users.

In her viral post, Mayoni expressed, "Happy times with someone I care about taught me how to love and live." Given Gopi Sundar's experience with online negativity surrounding his posts, Mayoni wisely disabled the comments section to avoid potential trolling.

Check out Gopi Sundar's Instagram post below ft Mayoni

Previously, in response to rumors and speculation, Gopi Sundar posted a picture alongside Priya Nair, urging people to dismiss baseless gossip and focus on their own lives. The caption read: "This pic is dedicated to all the jobless people who put their toes in others' personal lives." The post also had the comments section disabled, likely anticipating potential offensive messages.

Check out Priya Nair's Instagram post below

Their trip to Switzerland further fueled the online discussion about their relationship status. Known for keeping netizens guessing, Gopi Sundar strategically uses Instagram posts to maintain an air of mystery around his personal life.

More about Gopi Sundar and Amrutha Suresh

Gopi Sundar and Amrutha Suresh surprised everyone last year when they announced their relationship. The unexpected news sparked widespread curiosity among netizens. However, earlier this year, the couple opted for a separation, even unfollowing each other on social media. Their split was as unexpected as their initial union.

Shortly after his breakup with Amrutha Suresh, Gopi Sundar again grabbed attention when a picture of him with Priya Nair surfaced online. Many concluded that the two were in a relationship, taking it as definitive proof of Gopi Sundar and Amrutha Suresh’s separation.

Despite the speculation, there remains no concrete evidence to confirm whether Gopi Sundar is dating Priya Nair. Both his musical compositions and his personal life continue to be subject to intense public discussion.

Meanwhile, Amrutha Suresh has been exploring places like Kashi, attributing her travels to a rejuvenating vacation.

