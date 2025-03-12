Hathya OTT release: Here's when and where you can watch Dhanya Balakrishna's Telugu crime thriller online

Hathya is a Telugu crime thriller that premiered in theaters on January 24, 2025. Directed by Srividya Basawa, the film received a mixed response at the box office and struggled due to competition from other major releases. And now, the film has made its digital debut.

When and where to watch Hathya

Hathya is currently available to stream on Amazon Prime Video. You can now watch this with your loved ones anytime and anywhere.

Official trailer and plot of Hathya

The story of Hathya follows the murder of JC Dharmendra Reddy after his brother, Kiran Reddy, takes office as Chief Minister. His sudden death leads to an investigation led by IPS officer Sudha. As she uncovers new details, political conflicts and personal betrayals come to light.

The case raises suspicions about whether the murder was linked to political motives. Kavita, Dharmendra’s daughter, and his associate Salima become key figures in the investigation. As Sudha pieces together the evidence, unexpected truths emerge, deepening the mystery.

The film showcases Sudha’s search for justice as she navigates a web of secrets and deception.

Cast and crew of Hathya

Hathya is directed and written by Srividya Basawa and produced by S. Prashanth Reddy under Mahaakaal Pictures. The film features cinematography by Abhiraj Rajendran Nair, editing by Anil Kumar P, and music composed by Naresh Kumaran P.

The cast includes Dhanya Balakrishna as IPS officer Sudha Rao, Ravi Varma as Reddy, and Bharath Reddy as V. S. Jeevan Reddy. Pooja Ramachandran plays Shaheen, while Bindu Chandramouli appears as Anitha. The supporting cast features Srikanth Iyengar, Raghunath Raju, and Sivaji Raja in key roles.

The movie may not have performed well in theaters, but it has been receiving praise from viewers since it came out on the streaming platform. Have you watched Hathya on Prime Video? If yes, share your review with us in the comments below.

