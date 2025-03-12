Thrayam OTT release: Here's when and where you can watch Dhyan Sreenivasan's Malayalam thriller online
Here’s everything you need to know about Sanjith Chandrasenan’s Thrayam before watching it online.
Thrayam is a Malayalam thriller that hit the big screens on October 25, 2024. Directed by Sanjith Chandrasenan, the movie opened to mixed responses at the box office, but Dhyan Sreenivasan's performance received appreciation from the audience. If you haven’t watched this film in theaters, continue reading to find out where to watch it online.
When and where to watch Thrayam
Thrayam is currently streaming on Amazon Prime Video. You can now watch the film from the comfort of your homes.
Official trailer and plot of Thrayam
The story of Thrayam revolves around multiple characters whose lives intertwine over a single night. Elsa, a honeytrapper, manipulates Aashiq and Jomon, who are old friends, and pits them against each other. Meanwhile, a gang secretly records private moments of women for blackmail, with one member recalling his past deception through a flashback.
Elsewhere, Harry is tasked with delivering a car but stumbles upon a dead body, forcing him into an unexpected situation. As the night unfolds, these stories connect through a police officer investigating the chaos.
Aju Varghese plays an auto driver who converses with a scenarist writing a story set over one night, mirroring Thrayam's structure. Through shifting perspectives, the film explores deception, fate, and unforeseen consequences, depicting how one fateful night alters multiple lives.
Cast and crew of Thrayam
Thrayam stars Dhyan Sreenivasan, Sunny Wayne, and others, with Sanjith Chandrasenan directing the film. Produced by Vinayaka Ajith under the banner of Ajith Vinayaka Films Pvt Ltd, the screenplay is written by Arun K Gopinaath, while Ajil Asokan has penned the story.
Jiju Sunny handles the cinematography, and Ratheesh Raj serves as the editor. The film's music and background score are composed by Arun Muraleedharan. Action sequences are choreographed by Pheonix Prabhu, with art direction by Sooraj Kuruvilangad.
The teaser and trailer cuts are done by DonMax, while Srik Varier is the colorist. Sajeev Chandiroor takes on the role of production controller, and Shibu Raveendran serves as the chief associate director.
