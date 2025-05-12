Rajinikanth reviews Tourist Family, praises director Abishan Jeevinth for ‘super extraordinary’ film

Tourist Family hit the big screens on May 1 and turned out to be a massive success at the box office. Not just netizens, but several celebrities also praised Sasikumar, Simran, and the entire team for delivering a remarkable film. Recently, superstar Rajinikanth watched the movie and personally called director Abishan Jeevinth to share his thoughts.

Advertisement

The filmmaker took to his Instagram Stories and posted a photo of himself on a call with Rajinikanth. He was seen smiling as the Coolie actor praised the film. Rajinikanth described it as a "super super super extraordinary" movie.

Sharing the moment, Abishan wrote, "Couldn't believe this phone call actually happened. Got a special call from the super human."

Take a look at the post below:

Apart from Rajinikanth, actor-director Prabhudheva reviewed Tourist Family on his X handle. He wrote, "Watched #TouristFamily what an amazing film Laughed and cried so many times. Huge thanks to the director Abishan Jeevinth, for this beautiful journey, and special appreciation to the producer for choosing such an amazing team."

Take a look at his post below:

Sivakarthikeyan also met the team of Tourist Family to share his thoughts on the film. He gave positive feedback and praised director Abishan Jeevinth for his efforts.

Take a look at the post below:

Advertisement

Tourist Family held its ground at the box office, even while competing with Suriya’s Retro and Nani’s HIT 3. The film managed to do well in theatres, and fans are now excited for its digital release. During a press meet, the team had already confirmed that the movie would be available for streaming by the end of May. As per Hindustan Herald, the film is expected to premiere on JioHotstar after finishing its theatrical run.

Produced by Nazerath Pasilian and others, the movie features Sasikumar, Simran, Mithun Jai Sankar, Elango Kumaravel, Yogi Babu, Kamalesh, Bucks, among others. Meanwhile, Abishan Jeevinth has written and directed the film.

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates!

ALSO READ: Tourist Family OTT release: Here's when and where you can watch Sasikumar, Simran's Tamil comedy drama online