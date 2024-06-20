Ram Charan and Upasana’s daughter Klin Kaara Konidela turns 1: A look at her journey of precious moments with family

Ram Charan and his wife Upasana Konidela are celebrating their baby girl Klin Kaara Konidela’s first birthday on June 20, 2024, i.e., today. Turning one year old, the baby girl has gifted many precious memories to her parents and family, already being an iconic member of the Mega Konidela family.

Making her presence noticeable all over the internet, Klin Kaara Konidela managed to etch her way into everyone’s hearts over the course of time. So, let’s take a look into the baby’s one-year journey.

Klin Kaara Konidela was born on June 20, 2023, to lucky parents Ram Charan and Upasana Konidela after 11 years of their marriage. Making a festive turn of events in their lives, the baby girl spread immense joy to the whole family, being their little star.

The baby’s first public appearance was made when new parents shared a picture of themselves through their Instagram handle, sharing a moment of them returning home. The couple lit up the screens in their white outfits, making the whole event as special as it can be.

Just a week later, the baby girl was named Klin Kaara Konidela after a naming ceremony held by her paternal and maternal grandparents. The name was taken from the Lalitha Sahasranamam which signified the meaning of a transformative and purifying energy that brings about a spiritual awakening, making it a truly adept name for the baby girl.

Thereafter, Klin Kaara often became the talk of social media pages, especially sharing the screen with her grandfather, Megastar Chiranjeevi. Despite the baby’s face not appearing, her grandpa’s face definitely lit up with his loving glow.

Soon after, Upasana also celebrated her first Varalakshmi Vratham with her baby girl, expressing her devotion to motherhood and soon also celebrated their first Ganesh Chauthruthi together.

The festivities of the baby girl in the Konidela family only began to increase with Varun Tej and Lavanya Triapathi’s wedding in Tuscany. The Mega Konidela family was seen heading to Italy for the festivities.

However, even though the baby girl’s face was often hidden using some emoji in pictures, on one occasion, the swimming pool near their photo venue became a hindrance, revealing the baby’s face in its reflection.

Celebrating her first Sankranti together with the Mega Konidela family, Klin Kaara once again made an appearance on social media in a family photo. From Megastar Chiranjeevi, and her dad Ram Charan to her uncles Allu Arjun, Allu Sirish, Varun Tej Konidela, Sai Durgha Tej, and many more, all celebrities together in the iconic photo was a treat for every Telugu cinema fan.

In a special moment from the Sankranti festivities, the baby girl was even spotted on her grandpa’s lap for a picture-perfect moment with all her cousins.

From there on after, Klin Kaara was seen together with her parents on various occasions. Be it for her aunt Anushpala’s pictures with her twin, to a day beside the beach, or even a sacred temple visit, the baby girl became the center of attention being in the arms of her parents.

Klin Kaara’s recent pictures

Coming to a more recent picture of the baby angel Klin Kaara, this year’s Mother’s Day was all the more special for Upasana Konidela making it her first celebration. Sharing a picture on Instagram, the former once again reiterated her admiration for motherhood.

However, the picture that caught everyone’s eye was the first steps taken by the baby girl in a picture shared by Upasana for her 12th wedding anniversary. Taking the internet by storm, Klin Kaara’s first cute and loving moment captured thousands of hearts, making it a very special occasion.

Now, marking the first year of the baby girl’s birth, her mother has once again shared the journey she had bringing the bundle of joy to Earth, making it a perfect birthday gift to be remembered. Happy birthday baby Klin Kaara Konidela!

