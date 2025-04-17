‘If I need money, I will ask you directly…’: Lakshmi Manchu reacts to Instagram account hack with a quirky message

Lakshmi Manchu recently took to her social media handle to address that her Instagram account had been hacked. In a string of stories on her official handle, scammers attempted to impersonate the actress and swindle money from her followers.

In reaction, the actress said, “My Instagram has been hacked. Kindly do not engage with anything that is on my stories. If I need money, I will ask you directly, not on social media. Will tweet once I get it all back in order…”

Advertisement

See the post here:

The story on her Instagram featured a trade scam that has affected many people. It showcased a picture of the actress along with a series of fake reports.

Here are the Instagram stories:

Lakshmi Manchu recently made headlines after reuniting with her brother, Manoj, at an event. During an annual fundraising event organized by herself, the actor surprised her, and upon seeing him, Lakshmi broke down in tears.

When asked why Lakshmi Manchu cried so much, Manoj jokingly said that they hadn’t met in a while and that it was overwhelming for her.

As many already know, Manchu Manoj has been in a feud with his father, veteran actor Mohan Babu. Due to this, there has been a rift within the family.

On the work front, Lakshmi Manchu was last seen in the web series Yakshini. The Telugu-language show, directed by Teja Marni and written by Ram Vamsi Krishna, is a fantasy romantic thriller.

Advertisement

The show, headlined by Vedhika, featured Lakshmi in a supporting role. It also boasted an ensemble cast including Rahul Vijay, Ajay, Vadlamani Srinivas, Teja Kakumanu, Dayanand Reddy, and many more in key roles. The show is available for streaming on JioHotstar.

ALSO READ: 3 Malayalam movies releasing on OTT this week: Hareesh Peradi’s Dasettante Cycle, Rahman’s Bad Boyz and Daveed