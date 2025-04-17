3 Malayalam movies releasing on OTT this week: Hareesh Peradi’s Dasettante Cycle, Rahman’s Bad Boyz and Daveed
This week, check out these three Malayalam movies that will be released on OTT. Read on!
The Malayalam film industry, a.k.a. Mollywood, never fails to deliver top-notch content. This week, cinephiles are in for a treat as three amazing movies make their way to OTT platforms.
So without any further ado, check out the 3 Malayalam movies releasing on OTT this week:
Dasettante Cycle
- Cast: Hareesh Peradi, Kaathal Sudhi, Vaidi Peradi, Anupama
- Release date: March 14, 2025
- Streaming on: Manorama Max
Dasettante Cycle is a Malayalam family drama that explores how the mundane life of a security guard is completely transformed when a series of unexpected events begin to affect his family.
As the story progresses, the security guard and his family members realize the depth of the challenges before them, leading them to question pressing social issues, disparities, and societal stigmas.
Bad Boyz
- Cast: Rahman, Babu Antony, Dhyan Sreenivasan, Bibin George, Anson Paul
- Release date: September 14, 2024
- Streaming on: Manorama Max
Bad Boyz follows a group of friends who have established their own society by the same name. Their leader, Antappan, is an aimless man who aspires to become a local goon just to impress the girl he loves.
However, fate intervenes, and Antappan is forced to confront a drug mafia. This unexpected turn of events pushes him to truly rise as a leader, fighting alongside his friends to protect the people he cares about.
Daveed
- Cast: Antony Varghese Pepe, Lijomol Jose, Vijayaraghavan, Saiju Kurup
- Release date: February 14, 2025
- Streaming on: Zee5
A Malayalam sports drama, Daveed tells the story of Ashiq Abu, a middle-aged bouncer and retired boxer. He once had a fierce rivalry with a Turkish boxer named Sainul Akhmadov.
This rivalry becomes the catalyst for Ashiq’s journey of redemption and determination, ultimately leading him to step back into the ring for one final fight.