Is Mohanlal's Thudarum based on real-life murder case from Kerala? Director Tharun Moorthy reacts

Trigger warning: This article contains mentions of death.

Mohanlal-starrer Thudarum is a Malayalam crime thriller that hit the big screens on April 25, 2025. Directed by Tharun Moorthy, the film is still running successfully in theaters. However, after watching the movie, many viewers couldn't help but wonder if it was based on a real-life incident. Some even linked it to the infamous Kevin murder case in Kerala.

In a conversation with OTTPlay, Tharun Moorthy addressed these speculations and revealed whether the film was inspired by any real-life case. He clarified that Thudarum is not based on anyone’s personal life. The filmmaker explained that the team referred to documentation of honor killings in Kerala, but only to better understand the emotional journey and conflicts involved.

"To correctly understand the emotions, we have seen the documentation of honor killings that happened in Kerala. That is purely to understand the conflicts, mental status and emotional arcs; otherwise, Thudarum has no connection with any real-life individuals or their life situations. It was purely as a reference material," Tharun Moorthy said.

What was the Kevin murder case about?

For those unaware, Kevin was a Dalit Christian from Kerala. In 2018, he was abducted and murdered by his wife’s family, who belonged to an upper caste. The incident took place in Kottayam. The court later identified the case as an honour killing and this brutal crime hit the headlines in the entire state.

Thudarum plot and trailer

Coming to Mohanlal's Thudarum, it follows the life of Benz, a taxi driver who lives a simple life. After his car is misused for smuggling, he is unknowingly dragged into a crime. When a corpse in his trunk turns out to be his missing son Pavi, Benz uncovers a cover-up by corrupt officers. Betrayed and devastated, he seeks revenge and the entire movie then shows how he kills those who wronged him.

Apart from Mohanlal, the movie features Shobana, Binu Pappu and Prakash Varma in prominent roles.

