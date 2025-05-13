'Can I give you a kiss?' asks Thudarum villain Prakash Varma after co-star Binu Pappu shares cryptic snake post

Mohanlal starrer Thudarum is running successfully in theaters following its grand release on April 25. Not only the veteran star, but actors Prakash Varma and Binu Pappu were also praised for their screen presence. While the two played villains, their off-screen chemistry says otherwise. Recently, they engaged in a fun banter on social media that left everyone in stitches.

Yes, you read that right! Binu Pappu took to his Instagram handle to share a still of himself with Prakash Varma from Thudarum. Sharing the picture, he penned a cryptic note that read, "No matter how many times a snake sheds its skin, it will always be a snake. THE SNAKE - C I GEORGE SIR."

While netizens were confused about what he meant, Prakash Varma came up with a hilarious response. He took to the comments and wrote, "Eda Benny kazhuveryyy… oru umma theratte? (Hey Benny, can I give you a kiss?)"

Director Tharun Moorthy also engaged in the fun conversation and said, "Convinced of what was to come, George Sir will soon get what he deserves, thanks to the very talented Benny."

Take a look at the post and comments below:

For those unaware, Prakash Varma played the role of CI George Mathan and Binu Pappu portrayed the character of Inspector Bennu in Thudarum.

Thudarum is a 2025 Malayalam crime thriller directed by Tharun Moorthy. The film follows Shanmugham (Mohanlal), a taxi driver whose life changes after his car is wrongfully seized by the police. He is forced to assist officers George and Benny in disposing of a body, only to later discover that the deceased is his missing son, Pavi.

Consumed by grief and anger, Shanmugham embarks on a quest for justice. The movie explores themes of corruption, revenge, and the lengths a father will go to for his child's truth. Those who still haven't watched Thudarum and are waiting for its release, it has been reported by various portals that it might stream on JioHotstar.

