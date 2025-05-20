Kamal Haasan recounts his first impression of Thug Life director Mani Ratnam: 'I didn't even know he belonged to a film family'

Thug Life starring Kamal Haasan and Silambarasan TR is slated to hit the big screens on June 5, 2025. Ahead of the same, the actors and director Mani Ratnam were spotted in Mumbai, where Haasan recounted his first impression of the director.

Recalling their early days as neighbors and not knowing he hailed from a film background, Kamal Haasan said, “First impression of Mani Ratnam was that I knew him as a friend who lived in the same area. I didn't even know he belonged to a film family. He was a person, and I liked him as a friend, and we even had a friend group where we used to talk only about cinema.”

As the legendary actor was asked in detail about his experience working with him after 1987’s Nayakan, Haasan replied that both were looking for suitable characters and great talents. He added that the most exciting part about Thug Life was working with Mani Ratnam once again.

Coming to Thug Life, the film is set in a crime-filled world where Rangaraaya Sakthivel and his brother Manickam save a young kid, Amaran, from a police shootout and adopt him.

Highlighting how their destinies are intertwined, Sakthivel and Amaran lead a strong father-son bond. However, years later, the former becomes the target of an assassination attempt and is presumed dead, only to suspect that Amaran may be behind the betrayal.

Now, Sakthivel decides to take revenge on his son and is adamant on settling the scores once and for all. With Kamal Haasan and Silambarasan TR in the lead roles, the movie features Trisha Krishnan, Abhirami, Aishwarya Lekshmi, Ashok Selvan, Sanya Malhotra, Joju George, Nassar, Ali Fazal, Pankaj Tripathi, and many more in key roles.

Ahead of the movie’s release, the makers are set to unveil its second single, Sugar Baby, on May 21, 2025. Later on, the team would also conduct its audio launch on May 24, 2025, with AR Rahman’s live performance.

