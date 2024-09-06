Pavi Caretaker OTT release: When and where to watch Dileep starrer suspense romantic comedy

Dileep's film Pavi Caretaker is all set to release on the OTT platform. The film directed by Vineeth Kumar was released in theaters back on April 26, 2024.

The suspense romantic comedy is currently available to stream on Manorama MAX. The announcement of the same was made by the streaming platform itself through an official post on Instagram.

The movie Pavi Caretaker focuses on the life of Pavithran, aka Pavi, who is an unmarried man in his middle age. Working as a caretaker for a residential apartment complex in Kerala, he leads a routine life and a bland existence.

Often spending his time inside the apartment complex, the man even works as a night security guard due to his own financial problems but is flawless at it. Having a common nosy behavior as most people his age, the man only finds solace with his dog living in their rented house.

However, things start to take a turn when Pavi gets to know that his landowner is renting out the upper floor of where he’s staying to another person and later finds out it is a woman. As neither of them ever meet due to different work hours, they start communicating with each other on notes, forming a bond with each other.

As things go swell, a misunderstanding creeps in between them, which forms the rest of the movie and whether the both will unite one day, overcoming their obstacles. With Dileep playing the lead character, the movie has actors Vineeth Kumar, Johny Antony, Radhika Sarathkumar, Dharmajan Bolgatty, Swathi Konde, Rosmi, Shreya Rukmini, and many more in key roles.

Coming to Dileep’s work front, the actor is next set to appear in the film Bha. Bha. Ba. (short for Bhayam, Bhakthi, Bahumanam). The movie directed by Dhananjay Shankar is an action thriller written by actors Fahim Safar and Noorin Shereef.

The film also features Vineeth Sreenivasan and Dhyan Sreenivasan in the lead roles, with an additional ensemble cast of actors like Balu Varghese, Baiju Santhosh, Saranya Ponvannan, Sandy Master, Sidharth Bharathan, Ashokan, and more playing prominent roles.

