Sonam Kapoor and Jim Sarbh were given STRICT instructions to follow THIS on Neerja sets; we bet you didn’t expect it

Sonam Kapoor-starrer Neerja was widely praised upon its release. Directed by Ram Madhvani, the stellar performances of the star cast were one of the film's highlights. Now, Jim Sarbh, who played the role of a terrifying terrorist, looked back on the intense shooting days. He revealed that he and Sonam Kapoor were asked to follow a strict rule on set, and we bet it will shock you. He shared that they were not allowed to speak to each other during the shoot, as director Ram Madhvani wanted to keep the atmosphere charged and maintain a sense of raw intensity.

In an interview with Mashable India, Jim Sarbh revealed that director Ram Madhvani didn’t allow him to speak with Sonam Kapoor on the sets of Neerja. Sharing the reason behind such a bold step, he added, “He wanted us to not talk to each other. Only the hijackers could talk amongst themselves. Only the cabin crew could talk amongst themselves. It really was an intense shoot.”

Further praising the director, the Gangubai Kathiawadi actor shared that he loved the process of shooting, where Ram made such a ‘bold choice’ and made sure everyone followed it. He further expressed a desire to work in such intense sets again.

Reacting to the poster of the Sonam Kapoor-led film, where Jim Sarbh is seen pointing a gun at her head, he revealed that he was unaware that it was his hand in the photo. However, he admitted that this particular poster instantly went viral. The actor also added that the director encouraged the entire cast to fully embrace method acting.

Meanwhile, for the unversed, Neerja is a biographical thriller film that is inspired by the life of Indian flight purser Neerja Bhanot. She helped protect passengers and crew of a hijacked plane.

Sonam Kapoor is seen playing the lead role in the film. It also featured Shekhar Ravjiani, Shabana Azmi, Yogendra Tiku, Kavi Shastri, and Jim Sarbh in the Ram Madhvani directorial.

