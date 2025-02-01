Mahesh Babu’s wife Namrata Shriodkar drops new sweet PIC of sis Shilpa with Farah Khan; calls them ‘my two favourites’

Mahesh Babu’s wife and former actress Namrata Shirodkar recently shared a picture of her sister and Bigg Boss 18 fame Shilpa Shirodkar along with Farah Khan.

Taking to her official Instagram handle, the former actress shared a picture of both of them together and penned, “My two favourites.”

Check out the post by Namrata Shirodkar here:

After Shilpa returned from the Bigg Boss 18 show, Namrata Shirodkar has been posting a lot of memorable moments with her sister, sharing a series of pictures together. In a post on Instagram earlier, Namrata penned, “So happy to have you back,” cherishing her time with her sister.

See the post here:

Shilpa Shirodkar had earlier missed out on winning the Bigg Boss 18 title after being evicted from the show. The former actress had been in the house since Day 1 but had to end her journey on Day 102.

After her eviction, Shilpa gave a post-eviction interview where she expressed that she did not rely on her family’s support during the show. This statement led to several trolls targeting her on social media.

However, Shilpa firmly stated that people cannot judge relationships based on such things. The former actress added, “I know what my family means to me. I know how much I mean to them. And I know that’s all that matters.”

Advertisement

On the other hand, Namrata’s husband and superstar Mahesh Babu is currently in the works on his movie SSMB29 aka SSRMB, directed by SS Rajamouli. The film which is touted to be a globe-trotting jungle adventure is likely to go on floors from April 2025 onwards and release in two parts in 2027 and 2028, respectively.

The upcoming magnum opus is set to feature Priyanka Chopra Jonas in the lead role who had earlier arrived in India, attending the workshops and script reading sessions for the film.

The highly-anticipated movie is touted to be a one-of-a-kind cinematic venture and is reportedly being made on a whopping budget of Rs 900 - 1000 crores.