Manjummel Boys director Chidambaram set for Bollywood debut; Teams up with popular Hindi production company for new project

Malayalam filmmaker Chidambaram, who is known for acclaimed films like Manjummel Boys and Jan. E. Man, is set to debut in Hindi films. Earlier, there was speculation that the director’s first Bollywood flick would be the adaptation of his 2024 blockbuster venture, Manjummel Boys.

The recent reports suggest that Chidambaram met with the Phantom Studios (formerly known as Phantom Films) owners several times, and the two then came on board to work together on an original script as the production house has experience working in South Indian cinema.

Phantom Studios dropped the confirmation about the speculation, stating, “Here’s to new beginnings… We’re thrilled to commence a new collaborative journey with the immensely talented @__chidambaram__!”

Manjummel Boys sensation Chidambaram set to debut in Bollywood

Complementing the filmmaker’s contribution to Malayalam cinema, they further added, “He’s made his mark in the south with his unique vision and storytelling prowess, and we’re excited to work on his debut in Hindi cinema!”

The post concluded by stating, “Phantom has always leaned towards pushing concept-driven stories and empowering creative-oriented directors, and Chidambaram’s creative vision aligns perfectly with our ethos. He has smashed box office records with Manjummel Boys, and we’re excited to see the magic we make together.”

Check out the announcement post below:

Along with sharing the update on Instagram, the production house posted a few tweets on X (Formerly Twitter) regarding the update.

Phantom Studios’ CEO Srishti Behl expressed her excitement on X, resharing the tweet, she wrote, “To new beginnings!!! #chidambaram @FuhSePhantom @BhavnaTalwar”.

Advertisement

Srishti Behl’s tweet below:

For those unaware, the production and distribution company was earlier associated with the Telugu blockbuster project Nannaku Prematho, starring NTR Jr., Jagapathi Babu, and Rakul Preet Singh in the lead, while the film was helmed by star director Sukumar.

More about Chidambaram’s filmography

Chidambaram made his cinematic debut with the 2021 Malayalam comedy-drama Jan. E. Man, which he wrote and directed. Starring Basil Joseph, Balu Varghese, Lal, and Arjun Ashokan in pivotal roles, the film received critical acclaim and widespread accolades from both critics and audiences.

The filmmaker became a sensation across the nation with his second written and directed Malayalam venture, Manjummel Boys, which was based on a true incident.

Starring Soubin Shahir, Sreenath Bhasi, and Balu Varghese, the film earned over 200 crore and set several box-office records. It became the highest-grossing Malayalam film ever, surpassing the record previously set by the film in 2018.

Advertisement

How excited are you about Chidambaram’s first Hindi feature? Let us know in the comments!

ALSO READ: BUZZ: Chiyaan Vikram to collaborate with Manjummel Boys director Chidambaram? Here's what we know