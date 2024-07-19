Meet actor who is a superstar’s son, an auto enthusiast, and known for being rebellious in films but is a complete family man in real life

A young actor who managed to become a sensation in movies with his stellar skills and is known for his passion for automobiles. Besides being a family-oriented person, the actor is also the son of a veteran superstar who is one of the greatest actors even at the age of 72.

Yes, we are talking about the one and only Dulquer Salmaan, an actor with magnetic charm and insane charisma. Let’s take a quick look into the actor’s career and personal life up to date.

Dulquer Salmaan: Star kid to leading hero

Dulquer Salmaan, who is the son of actor Mammootty, started in the world of cinema back in 2012 with the film Second Show, directed by Srinath Rajendran. Before venturing into movies, the actor had worked in a Dubai-based IT firm and later quit due to the monotonous corporate job life.

Making his debut in Malayalam movies unconventionally, DQ started off his career with a pack of newcomers, that too in an action crime film. Later on, the actor played the lead role in one of his most memorable performances ever with the film Ustad Hotel, helmed by popular director Anwar Rasheed and written by Anjali Menon.

In the same year, the actor played the lead role in Theevram which did not fare well in the theaters. Later on, DQ was spotted in his first collaboration with director Martin Prakkat for the movie ABCD: American-Born Confused Desi which also debuted him as a playback singer with the song Johnny Mone Johnny.

In 2013, the actor made notable performances in films like Neelakasham Pachakadal Chuvanna Bhoomi which was a road film, and also played his first ever full-fledged romantic movie Pattam Pole alongside Malavika Mohanan. Moreover, he was also seen in the segment called Kullante Bharya from the anthology movie, 5 Sundarikal.

By 2014, the actor made his debut in Tamil cinema with his bilingual movie Vaayai Moodi Pesavum (titled Samsaaram Aarogyathinu Haanikaram in Malayalam). While the film’s Tamil version was well-accepted by the audience, the Malayalam version performed poorly.

For his following work, the actor collaborated with director Anjali Menon in her debut for the much-celebrated movie Banglore Days where he played a hot-headed and rebellious character. The multi-starrer film also featured actors Nivin Pauly, Fahadh Faasil, Nazriya Nazim, and Parvathy Thiruvothu in lead roles, emerging as one of the highest-grossers in Malayalam.

With subsequent films in Malayalam like Vikramadithyan and Njaan showcasing his caliber as an actor, Dulquer jumped into 2015 with two new romantic movies. One is the Jenuse Mohammed directorial 100 Days of Love and the unforgettable Mani Ratnam movie O Kadhal Kanmani. Both movies have Nithya Menen in the lead, the latter stands true in the trials of time and is still one of the favorites among romance movie lovers and Mani Ratnam fans.

However, DQ ended the year on a high note, featuring as the eccentric and free-spirited character in the film Charlie. The movie paved the way for Dulquer’s first Kerala State Award for Best Actor and was even remade in languages Marathi and Tamil as Deva and Maara, respectively.

Over the years 2016 and 2017, Dulquer featured in several Malayalam movies including Kali, Kammatipaadam, Jomonte Suvisheshangal, Comrade in America (CIA), and even the Bejoy Nambiar directorial anthology movie Solo. However, by 2018, DQ successfully forayed into Telugu movies, featuring in the film Mahanati opposite Keerthy Suresh as veteran actor Gemini Ganesan.

The success of the Nag Ashwin directorial led Dulquer to become a well-known face in a wider range of audiences, making his filmography more versatile than before. The same year, the actor made his debut in Hindi films with the movie Karwaan starring alongside Irrfan Khan. Over the last few years, DQ has made his presence known in various film industries with his movies like Kannum Kannum Kollaiyadithaal, Varane Avashyamund, and Sita Ramam.

Along with them, the actor’s Bollywood ventures also include Chup: Revenge of the Artist and the Netflix series, Guns & Gulaabs. The actor who was last seen in Malayalam with the film King of Kotha and the cameo role in Prabhas starrer Kalki 2898 AD, is all set to appear in the lead role in the movie Lucky Baskhar.

Dulquer Salmaan’s personal life

Born to Megastar Mammootty and his wife Sulfath in Kochi, Dulquer Salmaan completed his initial education in Chennai. Later on, he moved to a University in Indiana, to study Business Management. The actor also has an elder sister Surumi who is also an artist.

Furthermore, DQ is mostly known for his social presence of being a complete family man and has been married to his wife Amal Sufiya since 2011. The couple also have a daughter called Maryam.

Moreover, Dulquer Salmaan is often known for his love for automobiles and is a renowned icon in fashion as well. The actor also runs a web portal for trading cars, a dental chain in Chennai, and is also the director of a Bengaluru-based hospital.

