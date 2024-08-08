WATCH: Ahead of Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala's engagement, paparazzi wait outside former's residence

Ahead of the engagement ceremony of Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala at the former's residence in Hyderabad today (August 8, 2024), media have reached the Thandel actor's house and are waiting outside. Check the video below!

No special decoration or preparation could be seen at the residence but paps have been waiting diligently outside Naga Chaitanya's residence to capture any happenings.

While the couple had never dropped pictures together on social media or confirmed their relationship, they had previously been spotted together touring London and even enjoying a wine-tasting session.

Moreover, their pictures with similar backgrounds have often made their fans ascertain that the duo might be together and have been dating for some time now.

For those who do not know, earlier, Naga Chaitanya was married to Samantha Ruth Prabhu. The duo had dated for some time before exchanging wedding vows. However, destiny had something else planned and Chaitanya and Samantha announced their separation in 2021.

The Yuddham Sharanam actor has also deleted all pictures with Samantha Ruth Prabhu from his social media pages.

Meanwhile, ahead of the actor's engagement, Chay's ex-wife has expressed grief over the news of Vinesh Phogat's retirement from wrestling. Words were too heavy to describe the emotions as Samantha shared a heartbreak emoji, summing up the overall sentiment of all-Indians.

Advertisement

On the work front, the Custody actor will be seen in Chandoo Mondeti’s directorial Thandel. The highly anticipated film will mark the third collaboration between the actor-director duo. Previously, they have worked together on Premam and Savyasachi.

Besides Naga Chaitanya, the film will also feature Sai Pallavi and Sundeep Vedd. It is worth mentioning that Chaitanya is reuniting with Sai Pallavi after their 2021 superhit film Love Story.

ALSO READ: Everytime Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala dropped hints about their secret relationship: From London vacation to wildlife safari