NEEK on OTT: Fans demand Telugu dubbed version as Dhanush's film makes digital debut

Nilavuku En Mel Ennadi Kobam (NEEK) has finally premiered on OTT after a successful theatrical run. As the film made its digital debut today, social media has been buzzing since morning with viewers sharing their thoughts on Dhanush’s directorial. While some were happy, others expressed disappointment as the Telugu-dubbed version was not released.

At first, fans expected NEEK to be available in other regional languages besides Tamil. However, audiences were disappointed as the film was not made available in Telugu after its digital debut. Several users later took to their X handles, demanding the release of the Telugu-dubbed version on OTT soon.

Tagging Dhanush, GV Prakash, and Amazon Prime Video, a social media user wrote on X, "#NEEK Telugu version when..????????" Many other netizens posted similar messages on X, also writing, "#NEEK Telugu version when?"

Take a look at the posts below:

The story of NEEK revolves around Prabhu, a young chef struggling to move on from his past relationship with Nila. While his parents arrange a match with his childhood friend Preethi, he unexpectedly reunites with Nila at an event. Their romance rekindles, but Prabhu distances himself upon learning of her father’s terminal illness.

Misunderstanding his actions, Nila moves on and agrees to marry Arvind. At her wedding in Goa, the truth unfolds, and Nila calls off the marriage. However, Prabhu chooses to move forward with Preethi, leading to their wedding, while Nila, Arvind, and Anjali embark on their own journeys.

NEEK is directed and written by Dhanush, who also co-produced it alongside Kasthuri Raja and Vijayalakshmi Kasthuri. The movie features Pavish Narayan and Mathew Thomas in the lead roles, with Anikha Surendran, Priya Prakash Varrier, and R. Sarathkumar playing key characters. The supporting cast includes Venkatesh Menon, Siddhartha Shankar, Rabiya Khatoon, and Ramya Ranganathan.

The film's cinematography is handled by Leon Britto, while Prasanna GK is in charge of editing. On the other hand, the music is composed by G. V. Prakash Kumar.

Have you watched NEEK on OTT? If yes, please share your thoughts with us in the comments below.