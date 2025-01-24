OFFICIAL: First look and title of Vijay’s Thalapathy 69 to be unveiled on January 26; 69% shoot completed

Thalapathy Vijay’s upcoming film, Thalapathy 69, is all set to unveil its official first look and reveal its title on January 26, 2025. The makers of the movie recently confirmed the same with an official post on social media.

The first look of the movie will arrive on Republic Day this year, deviating from the usual tradition of unveiling it on Vijay’s birthday, June 22. Sharing the official post on social media, the makers also confirmed that 69% of the film’s shoot has been completed.

The announcement of the first look’s release date was accompanied by a special compilation video featuring Vijay’s films over the years. The video glimpse concluded with a powerful background score composed by Anirudh Ravichander.

Several reports earlier indicated that the official release date for Thalapathy 69 ’s first look would be January 26, 2025. Speculations suggest that the movie is set against an army backdrop, making Republic Day a fitting occasion for the update.

Additionally, rumors hint that the movie might be titled Naalaiya Theerpu, as an homage to Thalapathy Vijay ’s debut film as a lead in 1992. While it was initially announced that the movie would release during Diwali 2025, there are now speculations that the superstar’s alleged final film might be postponed to Pongal 2026.

With the official first look set to arrive in just a few days, fans will have to wait and see if an official release date is also announced.

Moving forward, Thalapathy 69 is said to be an action-drama venture that incorporates elements of politics. The film features Vijay in the lead role, with Bobby Deol and Pooja Hegde as his co-stars.

In addition to them, the cast includes Premam fame Mamitha Baiju, Priyamani, Gautham Vasudev Menon, Narain, and several others in key roles.

On the work front, Vijay was last seen playing the lead role in the film The Greatest Of All Time (aka The GOAT), directed by Venkat Prabhu.

