Om Kali Jai Kali OTT release: When and where to watch Vemal starrer Tamil web series

The web series Om Kali Jai Kali starring Vemal is all set to stream on OTT soon. Here are the details about the upcoming show.

When and where to watch Om Kali Jai Kali

The web series Om Kali Jai Kali is all set to stream on the OTT platform JioHotstar from March 28, 2025. The Hotstar special show has already been announced by the platform and will exclusively arrive on the streaming service soon.

Official trailer and plot of Om Kali Jai Kali

The upcoming web series Om Kali Jai Kali is an action crime thriller that focuses on the murder of an MLA candidate, the protagonist of which is one of the main perpetrators.

With a caution to him by a woman, the man is being hunted down by others who are out for revenge. The show features Vemal in dual looks and is expected to feature a string of gritty action sequences.

Cast and crew of Om Kali Jai Kali

The upcoming series Om Kali Jai Kali featuring Vemal in the lead also has a cast of actors like Pugazh, Karuppu, Ramu Chellappa, Pavani Reddy, Douglas Kumaramoorthy, Ilango Kumaravel, and many more in key roles.

The show arriving on JioHotstar is directed by Ramu Chellappa while Rajesh Shukla and Praveen KL handled the cinematography and editing, respectively.

The web series Om Kali Jai Kali marks the second outing of actor Vemal in a web series. Earlier, the actor appeared on the show Vilangu which premiered on ZEE5.

The series is a crime thriller directed by Prasanth Pandiyaraj of Bruce Lee fame. Besides Vemal, the film has an ensemble cast of actors like Ineya, Bala Saravanan, Munishkanth, R. N. R. Manohar, S. S. Chakravarthy, and more in key roles.

Moving forward, the actor was last seen in a lead role in the movie Badava which was released on March 7, 2025, after being delayed for 6 years. The action comedy flick also had actors like Soori, Shrita Rao, Ramachandra Raju, and Devadarshini in pivotal roles.