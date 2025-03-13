Viduthalai Part 1 Deleted Scene: When Soori’s Kumaresan had a heated and awkward conversation with Bhavani Sre’s Tamilarasi

The Viduthalai film franchise, with both its parts, remains one of the most lauded period crime thrillers in Tamil cinema. The first installment of the Vetrimaaran directorial was released in 2023, followed by the sequel a year later. Recently, the makers dropped a deleted scene from Viduthalai Part 1, which has undoubtedly captured widespread interest.

The unseen scene in focus features a rather awkward yet intense conversation between the characters Kumaresan and Tamilarasi.

The 5-minute, 5-second clip begins with a chance encounter between Soori’s Kumaresan and Bhavani Sre’s Tamilarasi. As Kumaresan stops at a mechanic’s garage to fix his car, Tamilarasi, passing by with a pack of wood logs, is startled to see him. She misunderstands his profession, unsure whether he is a cop or a mechanic.

However, after fixing his car, Kumerasan follows Tamilarasi, and during their long walk through the forest, he clarifies her doubts. As they continue their journey, their conversation turns more candid and engaging.

Check out the deleted scene here:

Coming to the box office performance of Viduthalai Part 1, the film saw a remarkable run, grossing around Rs 61 crore worldwide by the end of its theatrical release.

The movie received critical acclaim for its storytelling, casting choices, and standout performances, with particular praise for its screenplay. Notably, the first installment ended on a deliberate cliffhanger, effectively setting the stage for the sequel.

For the unversed, both films are the adaptations of Jeyamohan’s short story Thunaivan. Set in 1987, the story follows a cop assigned to capture the leader of a separatist group.

The film’s cast includes Soori, Vijay Sethupathi, Bhavani Sre, Gautam Vasudev Menon, Rajiv Menon, and others.