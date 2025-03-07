Latest OTT Releases This Week: Nadaaniyan to Sky Force; 42 new series-movies to watch on Netflix, Prime Video, JioHotstar, Zee5 and more

This week's OTT release brings a lineup of thrilling shows and movies like Nadaaniyan, Fateh, and more. Viewers can immerse themselves in these captivating stories without leaving their homes. Here's a quick roundup of the top new OTT releases across various streaming platforms.

1. Dupahiya

Release Date: March 7, 2025

OTT Platform: Prime Video

In the crime-free village of Dhadakpur, the theft of an exotic motorcycle just days before a wedding throws the community into comedic turmoil.

2. Waking of a nation

Release Date: March 7, 2025

OTT Platform: SonyLIV

The series delves into the events surrounding the 1919 Jallianwala Bagh massacre, aiming to uncover the truths behind this pivotal moment in Indian history.

3. Nadaaniyan

Release Date: March 7, 2025

OTT Platform: Netflix

It is a teen romantic comedy where a privileged Delhi socialite hires a middle-class student to pose as her boyfriend to maintain her social status, leading to unexpected genuine feelings.

4. Fateh

Release Date: March 7, 2025

OTT Platform: JioHotstar

Fateh follows ex-special ops officer Fateh Singh, who partners with ethical hacker Khushi Sharma to dismantle a cybercrime syndicate after a local girl becomes a victim.

5. Sky Force

Release Date: Rental

OTT Platform: Prime Video

Sky Force is an action thriller inspired by true events, depicting a hero's journey and a comrade's quest for truth during one of the deadliest air strikes between India and Pakistan.

6. Hot Wheels: Let’s Race Season 3

Release Date: March 3, 2025

OTT Platform: Netflix

In Season 3 of Hot Wheels: Let's Race, the young racers at Hot Wheels Ultimate Garage Racing Camp face new challenges, including battling Professor Rearview's giant creatures and striving to win the coveted Camp Champ title

7. Rumours

Release Date: March 3, 2025

OTT Platform: Paramount

Rumours is a comedy-horror film where world leaders, lost in the woods during a G7 summit, confront bizarre phenomena like undead bog bodies and a giant brain while attempting to address a global crisis.

8. Sin City Gigolo: A Murder in Las Vegas

Release Date: March 4, 2025

OTT Platform: Paramount +

Sin City Gigolo: A Murder in Las Vegas is a three-part true crime docuseries that delves into the 2020 arrest of former Gigolos reality TV star Akshaya Kubiak, known as Ash Armand, for the brutal murder of a young female client in his Las Vegas home.

9. With Love, Meghan

Release Date: March 4, 2025

OTT Platform: Netflix

With Love, Meghan is a Netflix lifestyle series where Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, shares personal tips on cooking, gardening, and crafting, aiming to inspire viewers to find joy in everyday activities.

10. Paradise Season 1 finale

Release Date: March 4, 2025

OTT Platform: Hulu

In the Season 1 finale of Paradise, the true identity of President Cal Bradford's assassin is unveiled as Trent, a seemingly inconspicuous librarian with a concealed vendetta, leading to a climactic confrontation that sets the stage for future power struggles among the bunker survivors.

11. Daredevil: Born Again

Release Date: March 4, 2025

OTT Platform: Disney +

A blind attorney, Matt Murdock, resumes his role as the vigilante Daredevil to combat crime in New York City, facing new challenges as his nemesis, Wilson Fisk, emerges from hiding to run for mayor, threatening the city's safety.

12. Andrew Schulz: Life

Release Date: March 4, 2025

OTT Platform: Netflix

In his Netflix special Andrew Schulz: LIFE, comedian Andrew Schulz humorously explores his journey into fatherhood, sharing personal experiences with starting a family and undergoing IVF treatments.

13. Pop Culture Jeopardy! Season 1 finale

Release Date: March 5, 2025

OTT Platform: Prime Video

In the Season 1 finale of Pop Culture Jeopardy!, the top three teams face off in a high-stakes competition, answering questions on various pop culture topics, to claim the grand prize of $300,000 and ultimate bragging rights.

14. Prime Target Season 1 finale

Release Date: March 5, 2025

OTT Platform: Apple TV+

In the Season 1 finale of Prime Target, mathematician Edward Brooks and NSA agent Taylah confront a shadowy organization seeking to exploit Edward's discovery of a prime number pattern, leading to a high-stakes showdown that challenges their resolve and ethics.

15. Deli Boys

Release Date: March 6, 2025

OTT Platform: Hulu

Deli Boys is a dark comedy series on Hulu that follows two pampered Pakistani American brothers, Raj and Mir Dar, who, after their father's sudden death, discover his secret life of crime and attempt to take over his underworld operations.

16. Lil Kev

Release Date: March 6, 2025

OTT Platform: BET+

Lil Kev is an adult animated comedy series that follows 12-year-old Kevin Hart in 1993 North Philadelphia, where his vivid imagination and unyielding optimism humorously clash with the harsh realities of his neighborhood.

17. For the Win: NWSL

Release Date: March 6, 2025

OTT Platform: Prime Video

The journey of players like Alex Morgan, Trinity Rodman and Marta through the 2024 NWSL playoffs: dynasties crumble, history refuses to wait and a new champion will be crowned.

18. Beauty in Black Season 1, Part 2

Release Date: March 6, 2025

OTT Platform: Netflix

In the second part of Season 1 of Beauty in Black, Kimmie, an exotic dancer, becomes entangled with the affluent yet dysfunctional Bellarie family, who are behind a cosmetics empire and a sinister trafficking operation.

19. Jellystone Season 3

Release Date: March 6, 2025

OTT Platform: Max

In Season 3 of Jellystone!, the beloved Hanna-Barbera characters continue their whimsical adventures in the town of Jellystone, where everyday activities often spiral into delightful chaos

20. School Spirits Season 2 finale

Release Date: March 6, 2025

OTT Platform: Paramount +

In the Season 2 finale of School Spirits, Maddie uncovers the truth about her death: Janet, a fellow ghost, had taken over her body, leading to a confrontation that determined Maddie's fate.

21. The Traitors: UK Season 3

Release Date: March 6, 2025

OTT Platform: Peacock

In Season 3 of The Traitors UK, a group of contestants, including Dylan Efron, Dolores Catania, Ivar Mountbatten, and Gabby Windey, navigate a game of deception and strategy.

22. The Traitors Season 3 finale

Release Date: March 6, 2025

OTT Platform: Peacock

In the Season 3 finale of The Traitors, the remaining Faithful contestants successfully identified and banished the last Traitor, Britney Haynes, securing the prize money for themselves.

23. Picture This

Release Date: March 6, 2025

OTT Platform: Prime Video

Struggling photographer Pia is told she'll find true love and career success within the next five dates she goes on. With her sister's wedding looming and her family playing matchmaker, her ex soon reappears, throwing her life into chaos.

24. Formula 1: Drive to Survive Season 7

Release Date: March 7, 2025

OTT Platform: Netflix

Season 7 delivers one of the most shocking stories to hit the sport—seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton would leave his team and move to Ferrari, leaving team principal Toto Wolff to determine a new driver lineup.

25. Love Is Blind Season 8 finale

Release Date: March 7, 2025

OTT Platform: Netflix

In the finale, four couples remain willing to walk down the aisle and face each other on their wedding day: Sara and Ben, Devin and Virginia, Daniel and Taylor, and Monica and Joey. While these couples have had their moments, they were in no way the most exciting people in the series.

26. CHAOS: The Manson Murders

Release Date: March 7, 2025

OTT Platform: Netflix

Morris' film, like his 2017 film-cum-series Wormwood, explores the 1950s-60s cultural fascination with mind control and the CIA's MK-ULTRA program. It shows how Manson could have been influenced by the government to manipulate his followers to kill.

27. Plankton: The Movie

Release Date: March 7, 2025

OTT Platform: Netflix

Plankton's tangled love story with his sentient computer wife goes sideways when she takes a stand and decides to destroy the world without him.

28. Heretic

Release Date: March 7, 2025

OTT Platform: Max

Two young religious women are drawn into a game of cat-and-mouse in the house of a strange man.

29. Hitpig!

Release Date: March 7, 2025

OTT Platform: Peacock

A bounty hunter pig finds himself trekking the globe with a free-spirited elephant he intended to capture.

30. Love Is Blind Season 8 reunion

Release Date: March 9, 2025

OTT Platform: Netflix

Love is Blind Season 8: Details on finale, reunion episode, which couples are still together. The newly engaged couples of Love Is Blind Season 8 have been getting to know each other better, jetting off on a romantic retreat to see if their physical connections can match the emotional ones they formed in the pods.

31. Twitter: Breaking the Bird

Release Date: March 9, 2025

OTT Platform: CNN

Twitter: Breaking the Bird is a landmark documentary that embarks on a compelling journey through the birth, evolution and demise of Twitter. We will chart how a bunch of college dropouts and hippie hacktivists came together to create one of the most influential and controversial tech companies of the 21st century.

32. The Righteous Gemstones final season

Release Date: March 9, 2025

OTT Platform: HBO

The fourth and final season tells the story of a world-famous televangelist family with a long tradition of deviance, greed, and charitable work.

33. Yolo: Crystal Fantasy Season 3

Release Date: March 9, 2025

OTT Platform: Adult Swim

YOLO: Crystal Fantasy Season 3, titled Rainbow Trinity, follows the adventures of Sarah and Rachel as they embark on a new journey, encountering surreal Australiana, strange creatures, and eccentric nomads, while Sarah seeks love and Rachel craves chaos.

34. Oh My God... Yes! A Series of Extremely Relatable Circumstances

Release Date: March 9, 2025

OTT Platform: Adult Swim

Oh my God... Yes! A Series of Extremely Relatable Circumstances" follows three friends navigating womanhood in an unpredictable, tech-driven world.

35. I Am a Running Mate

Release Date: March 6, 2025

OTT Platform: TVING

I Am a Running Mate follows a model student, Noh Se-hun, who, after an unfortunate incident, becomes the laughingstock of his school and decides to run for student council vice president to improve his image.

36. When Life Gives You Tangerines

Release Date: March 7, 2025

OTT Platform: Netflix

Set in Jeju, South Korea, the drama follows Ae-sun, played by IU, and Gwan-sik, portrayed by Park, as they grapple with growing up, familial clashes, poverty, and life in general. Ae-sun has a strong-willed personality, promising her mother that she'll beat all the odds to go to college and become a poet.

37. The Art of Negotiation

Release Date: March 8, 2025

OTT Platform: Viki

The Art of Negotiation tracks the story of an extraordinary M&A specialist and his team as they undergo grueling negotiation processes in corporate America.

38. Vidaamuyarchi

Release Date: March 3, 2025

OTT Platform: Netflix

A married couple's trip takes an unsettling turn when the wife goes missing, prompting the husband's frantic search while an unknown villain creates obstacles.

39. Rekhachithram

Release Date: March 7, 2025

OTT Platform: SonyLiv

Suspended cop Vivek Gopinath rejoins after gambling scandal. Tasked with solving 40-year-old murder case with faceless victim, he seeks redemption by cracking the long-unsolved mystery.

40. Kudumbasthan

Release Date: March 7, 2025

OTT Platform: Zee5

A lower-middle-class man faces mounting debts and family tensions after losing his job. With a pregnant wife and disapproving in-laws, he must overcome financial struggles and personal conflicts while trying to rebuild his life.

41. Thandel

Release Date: March 7, 2025

OTT Platform: Netflix

An action drama about a fisherman in Srikakulam who gets caught by the Pakistan forces in international waters.

42. Game Changer

Release Date: March 7, 2025

OTT Platform: Zee5

Ram Charan and Kiara Advani starrer Game Changer follows the story of an honest IAS officer's fight against a corrupt political system through fair and transparent elections.