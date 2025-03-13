5 movies on Netflix, Prime Video, Zee5 and Jio Hotstar that are too good to be watched just once: Maharaj to Drishyam 2

There are several stories that are said so beautifully through Hindi movies that it’s hard to not watch them again and again. With the availability of multiple streaming platforms, enjoying such films multiple times from the comfort of our homes has become easy. Hence, we handpicked some films that are worth watching more than once.

5 impressive movies to binge watch on OTT:

1. Maharaj

Where to watch: Netflix

Aamir Khan’s son Junaid Khan finally stepped into the acting realm with Siddharth P. Malhotra’s historical drama film, Maharaj. The 2024 Netflix movie is loosely based on the Maharaj Libel Case of 1862. Apart from Khan, the film also stars Jaideep Ahlawat, Shalini Pandey and Sharvari in key roles.

2. Drishyam 2

Where to watch: Prime Video

After the massive success of the 2015 film, Drishyam, the makers came up with its sequel in 2022. Drishyam 2 is a crime thriller film that continues from where the last movie ended. Directed by Abhishek Pathak, it stars Ajay Devgn, Akshaye Khanna, Tabu, Shriya Saran, Ishita Dutta, Mrunal Jadhav and Rajat Kapoor.

3. Srikanth

Where to watch: Netflix

Next up in this list of best movies on OTT that you can’t just watch once is Srikanth. It’s a biographical film inspired by the life and struggles of Srikanth Bolla, a visually-impaired industrialist. Helmed by Tushar Hiranandani, the 2024 film showcases Rajkummar Rao in the title role and also features Jyothika, Alaya F and Sharad Kelkar.

Advertisement

4. Uri: The Surgical Strike

Where to watch: Zee5

Vicky Kaushal won the hearts of his millions of fans once again when he wore the uniform of Indian soldiers and played the role of Major Vihaan Singh Shergill in Uri: The Surgical Strike. The 2019 war action film became a massive success with viewers lauding the performances and storyline of the Aditya Dhar movie. Moreover, several songs from the film also topped charts. While Vicky plays the lead role, he is joined by Yami Gautam, Paresh Rawal, Kirti Kulhari and Mohit Raina in pivotal roles. This one’s sure worth your time.

5. A Thursday

Where to watch: Jio Hotstar

A Thursday is another award-winning masterpiece that can’t just be watched once. The 2022 thriller film narrates how a school teacher takes her students hostage, making a demand that sends shockwaves to the nation. Led by Yami Gautam, the Behzad Khambata film also stars Atul Kulkarni, Neha Dhupia, Dimple Kapadia, and Karanvir Sharma.

Advertisement

For more updates, stay tuned to Pinkvilla!