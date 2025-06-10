Padakkalam Movie Review: Suraj and Sharaf U Dheen starrer is oddball comedy that is imperfect but fun to watch

Padakkalam is a fantasy comedy entertainer that was released in theaters on May 8, 2025. The commercially successful venture is now finally available for streaming on JioHotstar.

If you’re someone who enjoys the blend of supernatural elements and humor, here’s the Pinkvilla review for you to read.

The Plot

Padakkalam features the story of four comic-book nerds in a fictitious college in Kerala. In their daily lives, they encounter two professors, Renjith and Shafi, who are both vying for a promotion to become the Head of Department (HOD).

However, suspicious events occur, with Shafi acting strangely, and Renjith is suspected of being behind them. The nerds discover that the man uses an ancient power that resides within a dice game (Pakida), which is how the body swap is occurring.

What happens to the nerds after they discover the truth, and whether they catch Renjith red-handed, sets up the rest of the film.

The Good

Starting off strong, Padakkalam is easily one of the most fun and comical movies to come out of Malayalam cinema in recent times. Debutant Manu Swaraj, who has co-written the screenplay, balances the elements of supernatural fantasy with humor with ease.

Despite being a first-timer, the director demonstrates a level of prominence as a seasoned filmmaker who has successfully blended such rare genres in Malayalam. While the story does have its plot holes, the narration makes up for it and offers an entertaining watch.

The movie takes us through a simple set-up with the core cast making us laugh out loud at various points. The main actors, such as Suraj Venjaramoodu, Sharaf U Dheen, and Sandeep Pradeep, are the headliners who steal the show with their acting.

While such aspects stand strong, Premam fame Rajesh Murugesan offers a refreshing and fun album of tracks that somewhat become the identity of the film. For anyone who pays attention to such details, the songs will be an earworm that you can listen to and enjoy.

The editing by Nidhin Raj Arol is laudable, considering the film’s runtime is just under 2 hours, which keeps it engaging as best as possible.

The Bad

Padakkalam is surely a breezy watch to enjoy in you’re free time, but it does have its flaws as well. While the narration is strong, an average person in the audience would question why a professor with such ancient powers limits his aspirations to becoming a mere Head of Department at a college.

Moreover, another question that arises is the use of female characters when there is no apparent purpose or motive behind their inclusion. The film primarily focuses on the leading male characters and women, often for comedic gags that could have been avoided.

Similar to Aavesham or Romancham, the inclusion of women characters that serve no purpose could have been omitted, and the narrative kept simple with the actors who are actually needed.

However, such aspects could be considered a matter of artistic integrity for the writers, but from a technical standpoint, the cinematography needed refinement.

The Performances

In the film, Suraj and Sharaf U Dheen become the senior actors to the rest of the ensemble cast. Acknowledging that, both of them did a lot of heavy lifting with their characters.

Especially for anyone who grew up watching Suraj in comical roles, this would serve as a minor look back into his popular mannerisms that many still love and hold nostalgic.

Apart from them, Sandeep Pradeep holds a strong presence, displaying skills that could make him the next big thing in Malayalam cinema. Moreover, actors like Saaf and Arun Pradeep, among others, who are well-known for their social media presence, offer quite a few memorable moments.

The Verdict

Padakkalam is not suitable for every kind of audience, nor is it a perfect venture without flaws. However, the negatives of the movie are what make it organic and fun to watch.

If you want to watch a filmmaker’s honest attempt at blending fantasy and humor, then surely don’t miss out on this one.

