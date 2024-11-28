Parvathy has a message for Samantha Ruth Prabhu after watching Varun Dhawan co-starrer Citadel: Honey Bunny

Parvathy Thiruvothu recently took to her official Instagram handle to share her reaction to Samantha Ruth Prabhu's lead role in Citadel: Honey Bunny. Although late to watch the show, the Thangalaan actress was clearly blown away by her contemporary’s performance.

In a short note penned on her Instagram story, Parvathy wrote, “Took me longer than I planned, but I was also just picking my jaws off the floor watching what you've done! Agent Honey, you are a solid firestarter! What a treat watching you ace, especially those punches wowwwza!”

See Parvathy’s Instagram story here:

The web series Citadel: Honey Bunny premiered on Amazon Prime Video on November 6, 2024. Directed by Raj & DK, it is the Indian adaptation of the English-language series Citadel, which starred Richard Madden and Priyanka Chopra Jonas.

The Indian version of the show serves as both a spin-off and prequel to the original series, focusing on the challenges faced by Nadia’s (played by Priyanka Chopra) parents, who were also agents. The show stars Varun Dhawan and Samantha Ruth Prabhu in the lead roles, with an ensemble cast featuring Kay Kay Menon, Simran, Sikandar Kher, Saqib Saleem, Soham Majumdar, Shivankit Singh Parihar, and others in key roles.

Recently, Samantha made headlines when she commented on her divorce from ex-husband Naga Chaitanya. In an interview, the actress opened up about the struggles she faced during the separation, including dealing with trolls and hurtful comments that were often directed at her.

On the work front, Samantha is currently working on her web series Rakt Brahmand alongside Aditya Roy Kapur. She also has the Telugu-language movie Maa Inti Bangaram lined up in her upcoming projects.

On the other hand, Parvathy Thiruvothu recently played the lead role in the Tamil-language movie Thangalaan, starring Chiyaan Vikram. Directed by Pa Ranjith, the action-adventure film is set against the backdrop of Kolar Gold Fields, showcasing a gripping tale from the past.

Looking ahead, the actress is set to appear in the lead role in the Malayalam movie Her. Directed by Lijin Jose, the film tells the story of five women from different social backgrounds, with Parvathy sharing the spotlight alongside actors Urvashi, Aishwarya Rajesh, Remya Nambeesan, and others in key roles.

