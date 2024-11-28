Who is Divya Prabha? Meet All We Imagine As Light actress embroiled in a leaked scene controversy

Disclaimer: This article contains potentially triggering content.

Divya Prabha is a Malayalam actress who recently gained fame for her role in All We Imagine As Light. This groundbreaking film made history by becoming the first Indian movie to win the prestigious Grand Prix at Cannes 2024. However, despite the film's success, the actress has found herself at the center of a leaked scene controversy. Before diving into the issue, let us know who Divya Prabha is.

Who is Divya Prabha?

Divya Prabha is an Indian actress who works in the Malayalam film industry. She is well-known for her movies like Ariyippu and All We Imagine as Light.

However, she initially gained recognition for her roles in the films Take Off and Thamaasha. In 2015, Divya Prabha won the Kerala State Television Award. She was named Best Second Actress and received the award for her role in the TV serial titled Eswaran Sakshiyayi.

Back in 2022, she was nominated for Best Actress at the Locarno Film Festival for her performance in the hit film Ariyippu. The movie, directed by Mahesh Narayanan, premiered at the 75th Locarno Film Festival in the international competition section. The film was released worldwide on Netflix in 2022.

Divya also played a lead role in All We Imagine as Light. The film, directed by Payal Kapadia, competed for the Palme d'Or at the 77th Cannes Film Festival and won the Grand Prix.

Advertisement

Divya Prabha's recent controversy

Divya Prabha's intimate scenes from All We Imagine As Light were leaked online and quickly went viral. The actress recently addressed the controversy in an interview with Onmanorama. Divya revealed that she expected such reactions when she agreed to the role.

However, she expressed disappointment over the response from some people in Kerala. The actress noted that while the same audience admires international filmmakers and artists for similar work, they remain intolerant when Malayali women take on such roles.

Despite the backlash, Divya appreciated the support from a section of people, especially men, who opposed the negative reactions. She believed this support showed hope in the mindset of the younger generation.

Divya further added, "Those who shared the leaked videos comprise 10 percent of the population, and I don't understand their mindset. Malayalis were also part of the Central Board, which gave us the approval."

"As an actor, I do scripts I am convinced about, and I was totally convinced about my character in All We Imagine As Light," Divya continued.

Advertisement

Apart from Divya Prabha, the film also features Kani Kusruti and Chhaya Kadam in prominent roles.

ALSO READ: Priyanka Chopra gives shoutout to Payal Kapadia’s Cannes winner All We Imagine as Light after it opens MAMI Film Festival and calls it, 'Poetic masterpiece...'