‘She’s not someone who speaks...': Parvathy Thiruvothu reveals reason behind support for Nayanthara in her spat against Dhanush

Nayanthara's open letter addressing Dhanush for filing a massive copyright case against her Netflix documentary saw many other leading ladies come out in support of her. Coincidentally, some of these actresses happened to be those who had previously worked with Dhanush himself. Recently, Parvathy Thiruvothu clarified her stance about coming out in support of the Lady Superstar.

In an interview with Manorama News, Parvathy clarified that it wasn’t a well-thought decision for her beforehand, and she shared it just because she felt the urge to do so. The Bangalore Days actress highlighted how an established and self-made star like Nayanthara would never write anything without a solid reason.

Parvathy expressed, “Nayanthara, a self-made woman, a Lady Superstar, someone who built her career on her own, had to write such an open letter. She’s not someone who speaks without purpose; we all know her. She wrote about her experiences in three pages, and that’s why it’s called an open letter. That’s when I felt the need to support her. This is a real issue. All those supporting Nayanthara believe the truth in her letter.”

Moving on, the actress revealed how she too had faced a similar experience, wherein after speaking out the truth, all she was rewarded with was isolation.

Parvathy termed this entire matter as a case of cyber fraud and added how Nayanthara had truly risen to the top with her hard-earned efforts, having surpassed all kinds of negativity victoriously.

Towards the conclusion of her revelation, Parvathy added that if she were given a chance to speak up against injustices, she would do it too.

Nonetheless, she also opened up about how much isolation she has faced when she did not receive support on such matters from anyone.

Parvathy revealed, “I know what it feels like to be unsupported. I have gone through it. I also know how much support can change a person. Thinking in that way, I will always stand for those people.”

For those unaware, Nayanthara, through her open letter, called out Dhanush for not granting her an NOC to use BTS clips from their film Naanum Rowdy Dhaan in her Netflix documentary.

She added that the Raayan actor even slammed her and the makers of her documentary with a ₹10 crore copyright case for just using a 3-second clip from NRD in the docu-film.

