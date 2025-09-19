5 Telugu and Kannada movies to watch on OTT this weekend: Mahavatar Narsimha to Maatonda Heluve

A new lineup of Telugu and Kannada films is now streaming on OTT platforms. From animated mythological epics to romantic comedies, here are some must-watch movies to add to your streaming list this week.

5 Telugu and Kannada movies to watch on OTT this week

1. Mahavatar Narsimha

Cast: Aditya Raj Sharma, Haripriya Matta, Sanket Jaiswal, Priyanka Bhandari, Harjeet Walia, Sanchit Wartak, Saanwari Yagnik, Dinesh Varma

Aditya Raj Sharma, Haripriya Matta, Sanket Jaiswal, Priyanka Bhandari, Harjeet Walia, Sanchit Wartak, Saanwari Yagnik, Dinesh Varma Director: Ashwin Kumar

Ashwin Kumar Language: Telugu, Kannada, Hindi, Tamil, Malayalam

Telugu, Kannada, Hindi, Tamil, Malayalam Genre: Animated Mythological Action Epic

Animated Mythological Action Epic Runtime: 2 hours and 10 minutes

2 hours and 10 minutes Where to watch: Netflix

Netflix Streaming date: September 19, 2025

Mahavatar Narsimha, the blockbuster animated mythological epic, is now available for streaming after a tremendous box office run. The film explores the divine incarnations of Lord Vishnu - Varaha and Narsimha.

After Varaha rescues Bhudevi from demon Hiranyaksha, his brother Hiranyakashipu seeks revenge. Granted a boon that makes him nearly immortal, Hiranyakashipu declares himself a god and begins to oppress Vishnu’s devotees.

However, his own son Prahlad, a staunch devotee of Vishnu, refuses to give in. How Vishnu protects Prahlad by taking the avatar of Narsimha forms the crux of the film.

This movie marks the first installment in the planned seven-part Mahavatar Cinematic Universe, based on the 10 avatars of Lord Vishnu.

2. Kanya Kumari

Cast: Geeth Saini, Sreecharan Rachakonda, Bhadram, Muralidhar Goud, Prabhavati Varma

Geeth Saini, Sreecharan Rachakonda, Bhadram, Muralidhar Goud, Prabhavati Varma Director: Srujan Attada

Srujan Attada Language: Telugu

Telugu Genre: Romantic Drama

Romantic Drama Runtime: 2 hours and 15 minutes

2 hours and 15 minutes Where to watch: Prime Video/Aha Video

Prime Video/Aha Video Streaming date: September 17, 2025

Kanya Kumari follows the story of a young woman who dreams of becoming a software engineer. However, due to financial constraints, she ends up working as a salesgirl.

Her life takes a turn when she meets Tirupathi, a youngster aspiring to become an agriculturist. As love blossoms between them, the movie explores the challenges they face due to their different family backgrounds and life goals.

3. Raktaksha

Cast: Rohit Shanmukhappa, Pramod Shetty, Roopa Rayappa, Niviksha Munirathnam, Archana Kottige, Rachana Dashrath

Rohit Shanmukhappa, Pramod Shetty, Roopa Rayappa, Niviksha Munirathnam, Archana Kottige, Rachana Dashrath Director: Vasudeva SN

Vasudeva SN Language: Kannada

Kannada Genre: Action Thriller

Action Thriller Runtime: 1 hour and 58 minutes

1 hour and 58 minutes Where to watch: Simply South (Outside India)

Simply South (Outside India) Streaming date: September 19, 2025

Raktaksha tells the gripping tale of Rohit, a man implicated in a string of mysterious murders. As several women connected to him die under suspicious circumstances, Rohit finds himself entangled in a dark web of secrets.

When he confronts another man tied to these deaths, disturbing truths begin to unravel, making Rohit question everything, including his own involvement.

4. Prema Ishq Kaadhal

Cast: Harshvardhan Rane, Sree Vishnu, Harish Verma, Vithika Sheru, Ritu Varma, Sreemukhi

Harshvardhan Rane, Sree Vishnu, Harish Verma, Vithika Sheru, Ritu Varma, Sreemukhi Director: Pavan Sadineni

Pavan Sadineni Language: Telugu

Telugu Genre: Anthological Romantic Comedy

Anthological Romantic Comedy Runtime: 2 hours and 19 minutes

2 hours and 19 minutes Where to watch: ETVWin

ETVWin Streaming date: September 18, 2025

Prema Ishq Kaadhal, the Telugu-language romantic comedy anthology movie, is now streaming on the OTT platform ETVWin. The film follows three men - Ranadhir, Royal Raju, and Arjun.

All three hail from different lifestyles and have their own unique perspective on love and relationships. As their stories unfold, each one faces heartbreak and emotional struggles. The rest of the film focuses on how they come to terms with their pain and grow from it.

Originally released in 2013, the film has Harshvardhan Rane, Sree Vishnu, Harish Verma, Vithika Sheru, Ritu Varma, and Sreemukhi in lead roles.

5. Maatonda Heluve

Cast: Mayur Kadi, Apoorva Aradhya, Girish Shivanna, PD Sathish Chandra, Karthik Pattar, Chetan Marambeed

Mayur Kadi, Apoorva Aradhya, Girish Shivanna, PD Sathish Chandra, Karthik Pattar, Chetan Marambeed Director: Mayur Kadi

Mayur Kadi Language: Kannada

Kannada Genre: Romantic Comedy Drama

Romantic Comedy Drama Runtime: 2 hours and 32 minutes

2 hours and 32 minutes Where to watch: SunNXT

SunNXT Streaming date: September 19, 2025

Maatonda Heluve centers on Mayur, a radio jockey (RJ) in Hubballi-Dharwad who hosts a show called Patch Up Stories with Mayur. Although single and a believer in one true love, he dishes out relationship advice to others.

His life takes a turn when he meets Kushi, with whom he shares an instant connection. However, when she suddenly disappears from his life, Mayur is left with unanswered questions. The film follows his emotional journey to uncover the truth behind her departure and determine whether their connection was truly mutual.

ALSO READ: Who is Robo Shankar’s wife? Meet Priyanka Shankar, dancer, actress and plus-sized model