5 Telugu and Kannada movies to watch on OTT this weekend: Mahavatar Narsimha to Maatonda Heluve
Still wondering what's new on OTT this week? Here’s a list of Telugu and Kannada movies to watch.
A new lineup of Telugu and Kannada films is now streaming on OTT platforms. From animated mythological epics to romantic comedies, here are some must-watch movies to add to your streaming list this week.
5 Telugu and Kannada movies to watch on OTT this week
1. Mahavatar Narsimha
- Cast: Aditya Raj Sharma, Haripriya Matta, Sanket Jaiswal, Priyanka Bhandari, Harjeet Walia, Sanchit Wartak, Saanwari Yagnik, Dinesh Varma
- Director: Ashwin Kumar
- Language: Telugu, Kannada, Hindi, Tamil, Malayalam
- Genre: Animated Mythological Action Epic
- Runtime: 2 hours and 10 minutes
- Where to watch: Netflix
- Streaming date: September 19, 2025
Mahavatar Narsimha, the blockbuster animated mythological epic, is now available for streaming after a tremendous box office run. The film explores the divine incarnations of Lord Vishnu - Varaha and Narsimha.
After Varaha rescues Bhudevi from demon Hiranyaksha, his brother Hiranyakashipu seeks revenge. Granted a boon that makes him nearly immortal, Hiranyakashipu declares himself a god and begins to oppress Vishnu’s devotees.
However, his own son Prahlad, a staunch devotee of Vishnu, refuses to give in. How Vishnu protects Prahlad by taking the avatar of Narsimha forms the crux of the film.
This movie marks the first installment in the planned seven-part Mahavatar Cinematic Universe, based on the 10 avatars of Lord Vishnu.
2. Kanya Kumari
- Cast: Geeth Saini, Sreecharan Rachakonda, Bhadram, Muralidhar Goud, Prabhavati Varma
- Director: Srujan Attada
- Language: Telugu
- Genre: Romantic Drama
- Runtime: 2 hours and 15 minutes
- Where to watch: Prime Video/Aha Video
- Streaming date: September 17, 2025
Kanya Kumari follows the story of a young woman who dreams of becoming a software engineer. However, due to financial constraints, she ends up working as a salesgirl.
Her life takes a turn when she meets Tirupathi, a youngster aspiring to become an agriculturist. As love blossoms between them, the movie explores the challenges they face due to their different family backgrounds and life goals.
3. Raktaksha
- Cast: Rohit Shanmukhappa, Pramod Shetty, Roopa Rayappa, Niviksha Munirathnam, Archana Kottige, Rachana Dashrath
- Director: Vasudeva SN
- Language: Kannada
- Genre: Action Thriller
- Runtime: 1 hour and 58 minutes
- Where to watch: Simply South (Outside India)
- Streaming date: September 19, 2025
Raktaksha tells the gripping tale of Rohit, a man implicated in a string of mysterious murders. As several women connected to him die under suspicious circumstances, Rohit finds himself entangled in a dark web of secrets.
When he confronts another man tied to these deaths, disturbing truths begin to unravel, making Rohit question everything, including his own involvement.
4. Prema Ishq Kaadhal
- Cast: Harshvardhan Rane, Sree Vishnu, Harish Verma, Vithika Sheru, Ritu Varma, Sreemukhi
- Director: Pavan Sadineni
- Language: Telugu
- Genre: Anthological Romantic Comedy
- Runtime: 2 hours and 19 minutes
- Where to watch: ETVWin
- Streaming date: September 18, 2025
Prema Ishq Kaadhal, the Telugu-language romantic comedy anthology movie, is now streaming on the OTT platform ETVWin. The film follows three men - Ranadhir, Royal Raju, and Arjun.
All three hail from different lifestyles and have their own unique perspective on love and relationships. As their stories unfold, each one faces heartbreak and emotional struggles. The rest of the film focuses on how they come to terms with their pain and grow from it.
Originally released in 2013, the film has Harshvardhan Rane, Sree Vishnu, Harish Verma, Vithika Sheru, Ritu Varma, and Sreemukhi in lead roles.
5. Maatonda Heluve
- Cast: Mayur Kadi, Apoorva Aradhya, Girish Shivanna, PD Sathish Chandra, Karthik Pattar, Chetan Marambeed
- Director: Mayur Kadi
- Language: Kannada
- Genre: Romantic Comedy Drama
- Runtime: 2 hours and 32 minutes
- Where to watch: SunNXT
- Streaming date: September 19, 2025
Maatonda Heluve centers on Mayur, a radio jockey (RJ) in Hubballi-Dharwad who hosts a show called Patch Up Stories with Mayur. Although single and a believer in one true love, he dishes out relationship advice to others.
His life takes a turn when he meets Kushi, with whom he shares an instant connection. However, when she suddenly disappears from his life, Mayur is left with unanswered questions. The film follows his emotional journey to uncover the truth behind her departure and determine whether their connection was truly mutual.
ALSO READ: Who is Robo Shankar’s wife? Meet Priyanka Shankar, dancer, actress and plus-sized model