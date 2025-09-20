Mohanlal to be honored with Dadasaheb Phalke Award for his remarkable contributions to Indian cinema

Mohanlal is not a new name amongst Indians owing to his illustrious career as a leading actor, predominantly in Malayalam cinema. Now, the legendary superstar is all set to be awarded the prestigious Dadasaheb Phalke Award 2023 owing to his contributions to Indian cinema over the years.

Mohanlal to be honored with the Dadasaheb Phalke Award

Taking to the official X (formerly Twitter) handle, the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting shared the news. They wrote, “On the recommendation of the Dadasaheb Phalke Award Selection Committee, the Government of India is pleased to announce that Shri. Mohanlal will be conferred the prestigious Dadasaheb Phalke Award 2023.”

“Mohanlal’s remarkable cinematic journey inspires generations! The legendary actor, director, and producer is being honoured for his iconic contribution to Indian Cinema. His unmatched talent, versatility, and relentless hard work have set a golden standard in Indian film history. The award will be presented at the 71st National Film Awards ceremony on Sept 23, 2025.”



