Who is Robo Shankar’s wife? Meet Priyanka Shankar, dancer, actress and plus-sized model

Trigger Warning: This article contains mention of death.

Robo Shankar, the Tamil actor and comedian, passed away on September 18, 2025. The 46-year-old artist had been part of several Tamil movies and was popularly known for his performance in the Dhanush starrer Maari.

News of his death sent shockwaves across the Tamil cinema industry. But did you know that his wife, Priyanka Robo Shankar, is also an actress and model? Let’s know more about her.

Who is Priyanka Robo Shankar?

Priyanka Robo Shankar, wife of the late Robo Shankar, is an actress who has appeared in a film and TV shows over the years. She made her debut in Tamil cinema with the 2020 movie Kanni Maadam.

The romantic drama, directed by actor Bose Venkat in his debut venture, featured newcomers Sriram Karthik, Chaya Devi, and Vishnu in lead roles. The film received mixed to positive reviews upon release, with Priyanka playing the role of a landlady.

While she hasn’t appeared in films since, Priyanka made her television debut with the shows Cook With Comali Season 1 and Kalakka Povathu Yaaru Season 8.

Apart from her work, Priyanka is a well-known personality on the internet with a strong social media presence. She often posted life updates and heartwarming moments with her late husband.

Additionally, she is reportedly a plus-sized model and dancer. Her daughter, Indraja Shankar, is also a former actress who played one of the footballers in Thalapathy Vijay's starrer Bigil, directed by Atlee.

Who was Robo Shankar?

Robo Shankar was a Tamil actor, predominantly known for his comic timing in numerous films. He started his career with minor and uncredited roles, but went on to be a part of several ventures in Tamil cinema.

The actor’s most memorable performances were in Dhanush’s Maari and its sequel, Maari 2. He was also part of films like Viswasam (starring Ajith Kumar), Sivakarthikeyan and Nayanthara’s Mr Local, and Chiyaan Vikram starrer Cobra.

Robo Shankar passed away at a private hospital in Chennai, Tamil Nadu, after collapsing on the set of a movie. He was immediately rushed to the hospital, but took his last breath after suffering from fluctations in blood pressure.

