WATCH: Yash hides his look with mask at Mumbai airport as he leaves after a 45-day shoot schedule of Toxic

Toxic, starring Yash in the lead role, is slated to release in theaters on March 19, 2026. Directed by Geetu Mohandas, the team had been working in Mumbai and has wrapped up their 45-day-long shoot schedule. Now, Yash jets off from Mumbai but manages to keep his look under wraps.

Yash heads to Bengaluru

In a video, Yash can be seen walking into the airport while keeping his hairstyle and face covered. The actor tried his best to keep Toxic's look a mystery while catching the paparazzi’s attention.

According to a report by Hindustan Times, the Mumbai schedule for Toxic was one of the most ambitious parts of the film. The 45-day-long schedule features some extravagant and exhilarating action sequences, which have now been completed.

The makers of Toxic had started filming in Bengaluru earlier this year. After wrapping up the recent action sequences, the next schedule will likely be shot in Bengaluru by the last week of September.

Additionally, the report states that Yash will be travelling to London to discuss international partnerships for the movie and likely resume shooting after his return.

More about Toxic

Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups is a Kannada-English bilingual gangster period flick. Directed by Geetu Mohandas, the screenplay has been co-written by her and Yash.

Initially, the film was expected to hit theaters on April 10, 2025, but due to production delays, it has been postponed to coincide with Ugadi 2026.

Toxic will see Kiara Advani likely playing the romantic lead. Apart from Yash and Kiara, it also boasts an ensemble cast including Nayanthara, Tara Sutaria, Huma Qureshi, Rukmini Vasanth, Darell D'Silva, Akshay Oberoi, and more in pivotal roles.

Yash’s upcoming film

Yash was last seen in KGF: Chapter 2, directed by Prashanth Neel. The sequel featured Sanjay Dutt, Raveena Tandon, Srinidhi Shetty, Prakash Raj, Achyuth Kumar, and many more in key roles.

Looking ahead, the actor also has the magnum opus venture Ramayana, which stars Ranbir Kapoor and Sai Pallavi alongside him.

