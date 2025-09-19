Did Jr NTR get injured during advertisement shoot? Actor’s team responds to claims

Jr NTR is currently working on his upcoming action movie Dragon, which is slated for release on June 25, 2026. However, the actor has now made headlines for unfortunate reasons.

According to reports, Jr NTR recently sustained minor injuries while filming an advertisement. His team has addressed the situation, stating that he will need to rest for a couple of weeks.

Jr NTR advised to rest for a few weeks after minor injuries

As reported by India Today, Jr NTR suffered a minor injury while shooting for an advertisement. On September 19, 2025, the actor’s team emphasized that he is stable and recovering well.

The official statement read, “Mr NTR sustained a minor injury today while shooting for an advertisement. On medical advice, he will be resting for the next couple of weeks to ensure a complete recovery. We would like to assure everyone that his condition is stable and there is no cause for concern. We sincerely request fans, media, and the public to refrain from any speculation.”

Details about Dragon

Jr NTR and director Prashanth Neel are collaborating for the first time with the tentatively titled Dragon (NTRNeel). The movie is described as a high-octane action entertainer and is scheduled to hit theaters on June 25, 2026.

While the full cast is yet to be confirmed, it is believed that Kantara: Chapter 1 fame Rukmini Vasanth and Malayalam actor Tovino Thomas will play key roles.

Reportedly, Jr NTR will appear in a brand-new look designed specifically for one of the film’s intense action sequences. The unique appearance is said to be tailored exclusively for that particular segment. The actor has also been spotted undergoing intense gym training to prepare for the role.

Jr NTR’s upcoming films

Jr NTR was recently seen alongside Hrithik Roshan in the spy action film War 2. Directed by Ayan Mukerji, the movie serves as a sequel to War (2019) and the 6th installment in the YRF Spy Universe.

Looking ahead, Jr NTR is reportedly in talks with Jailer director Nelson Dilipkumar for an upcoming movie. In addition to Dragon and the Nelson project, he is also expected to headline a biopic on Dadasaheb Phalke and a mythological drama directed by Trivikram Srinivas.

