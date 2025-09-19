It's Official: Rishab Shetty's Kantara: Chapter 1 trailer to drop on Navratri Day 1 – Date and time revealed

Kantara: Chapter 1, starring Rishab Shetty in the lead role, is slated to hit the big screens on October 2, 2025. Directed by Shetty himself, the film’s trailer release date is officially announced to be unveiled on September 22, 2025, at 12:45 PM, coinciding with Day 1 of Navratri.

Taking to their official handle, the film’s production team Hombale Films shared the announcement via Instagram. Sharing the update, they wrote, “Get a glimpse into the world of #KantaraChapter1 & witness the rise of a LEGEND. #KantaraChapter1Trailer on September 22nd at 12:45 PM.”

What is the plot of Kantara: Chapter 1?

Recently, it was reported that Kantara: Chapter 1 is a prequel taking place centuries before the events of the first installment. Set during the reign of the Kadamba dynasty, the film’s narrative explores the mystical forests of Banavasi, where Daiva traditions were born and divine spirits were said to have awakened.

Rishab Shetty is said to portray a Naga Sadhu, a warrior with mystical powers destined to serve as the bridge between mortals and divinity. Combining the elements of supernatural forces and ancient rituals, the film serves as an origin story for the Kantara lore.

While the first installment explored the facets behind Panjurli Daiva, the second installment is expected to have a detailed narrative, making it a cinematic experience unlike anything before.

With Rishab Shetty in the lead, the film is directed by the actor himself. He is joined by Madhraasi fame Rukmini Vasanth and Gulshan Devaiah, with Malayalam actor Jayaram expected to play a pivotal role.

The project is backed by Vijay Kiragandur and Chaluve Gowda under the banner of Hombale Films. The musical tracks and background scores are composed by B. Ajaneesh Loknath, and Arvind Kashyap handles the cinematography.

The movie is set to release in multiple languages, including Kannada, Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu, Hindi, Bengali, and English. Apart from India, the film will also release simultaneously in several international locations, including the UK, UAE, New Zealand, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Kuwait, Bahrain, Oman, the USA, Canada, Russia, Belarus, Ukraine, Japan, and more.

