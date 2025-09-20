Box Office: Jolly LLB 3 headed to emerge a HIT EXCLUSIVE: Salman Khan set for Galwan's second schedule EXCLUSIVE: Aneet Padda signs on for Shakti Shalini Jolly LLB 3 Box Office Preview EXCLUSIVE: Chor Nikal Ke Bhaga 2 in a cruise EXCLUSIVE: Ranveer Singh wraps up Dhurandhar in Mid-October EXCLUSIVE: Mastii 4 to release on November 21 EXCLUSIVE: HAQ to release on November 7 EXCLUSIVE: Shraddha to start Laxman Utekar's next in November Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle Box Office Preview

Idli Kadai Trailer Review: Dhanush embarks on heartwarming journey reconnecting to roots and identity

Idli Kadai is an upcoming drama movie starring Dhanush and Arun Vijay in the lead roles, directed by the former as his 4th directorial.

By Goutham S
Published on Sep 20, 2025  |  07:48 PM IST |  3K
Idli Kadai Trailer Review
Idli Kadai Trailer Review (PC: Wunderbar Films, X)

Idli Kadai, starring Dhanush and Arun Vijay in the lead roles, is slated to release on October 1, 2025. Directed by Dhanush himself, the movie is a drama flick with Nithya Menen and Shalini Pandey as female co-leads.

The trailer features the story of Murugesan, a villager who rises up in life to become a successful employee at a restaurant chain. However, conflicted in life, he returns home to continue the legacy of an idli shop set up by his father.

Watch the trailer of Idli Kadai


ALSO READ: Hridayapoorvam OTT Release: When and where to watch Mohanlal, Malavika Mohanan’s romantic comedy drama online

Credits: YouTube (Saregama Tamil)

Latest Articles