Idli Kadai Trailer Review: Dhanush embarks on heartwarming journey reconnecting to roots and identity
Idli Kadai is an upcoming drama movie starring Dhanush and Arun Vijay in the lead roles, directed by the former as his 4th directorial.
Idli Kadai, starring Dhanush and Arun Vijay in the lead roles, is slated to release on October 1, 2025. Directed by Dhanush himself, the movie is a drama flick with Nithya Menen and Shalini Pandey as female co-leads.
The trailer features the story of Murugesan, a villager who rises up in life to become a successful employee at a restaurant chain. However, conflicted in life, he returns home to continue the legacy of an idli shop set up by his father.
Watch the trailer of Idli Kadai
