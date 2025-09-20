Hridayapoorvam OTT Release: When and where to watch Mohanlal, Malavika Mohanan’s romantic comedy drama online

Hridayapoorvam, starring Mohanlal and Malavika Mohanan in the lead roles, hit the big screens on August 28, 2025. Directed by veteran filmmaker Sathyan Anthikad, the movie is now gearing up for its OTT release.

When and where to watch Hridayapoorvam

Hridayapoorvam is slated to release on the OTT platform JioHotstar and will begin streaming from September 26, 2025. The streaming partner shared the official announcement via their X (formerly Twitter) handle.

Sharing the update, they wrote, “Ennu Hridayapoorvam, JioHotstar (From the bottom of the heart, JioHotstar). #Hridayapoorvam will be streaming from September 26 on JioHotstar.”

See the official update here:

Official trailer and plot of Hridayapoorvam

Hridayapoorvam follows the tale of Sandeep Balakrishnan, a wealthy and irritable businessman who runs a cloud kitchen in Kochi, Kerala. Despite his affluence, he lives in isolation and suppresses his emotions.

After undergoing a heart transplant surgery, Sandeep continues to dismiss the emotional significance of the organ, viewing it merely as a functional replacement. This mindset frustrates those who expect gratitude from him.

Weeks after his surgery, Sandeep is invited to Pune for the engagement ceremony of his heart donor’s daughter, Haritha. However, circumstances led him to extend his stay and live with Haritha and her family for a while.

As he spends more time with them, Sandeep gradually begins to understand the emotions tied to the heart he received, embarking on a journey that transforms his outlook on life.

Cast and crew of Hridayapoorvam

Hridayapoorvam features Mohanlal in the lead role, with Malavika Mohanan as the female co-lead. The romantic comedy drama boasts an ensemble cast of actors, including Sangeeth Prathap, Sangita Madhavan Nair, Siddique, Lalu Alex, Janardhanan, Baburaj, Nishan, Sabitha Anand, and many more in key roles.

Actors Basil Joseph, Meera Jasmine, and Althaf Salim also make cameo appearances.

The film, directed by Sathyan Anthikad, is based on a story written by his son and filmmaker Akhil Sathyan. The screenplay is penned by Sonu TP, with the project being bankrolled by Antony Perumbavoor under the banner of Aashirvad Cinemas.

Justin Prabhakaran composed the musical tracks and background scores, while Anu Moothedath handled the cinematography. Additionally, K. Rajagopal served as the editor.

Released for Onam 2025, Hridayapoorvam was well-received by critics, who especially praised the emotional core, soundtrack, and the performances by Lalettan and Sangeeth.

Looking ahead, Mohanlal will soon return to the big screens with his Telugu-Malayalam bilingual flick Vrusshabha, releasing in Diwali. The actor also has Drishyam 3 with Jeethu Joseph in the pipeline.

ALSO READ: Did Jr NTR get injured during advertisement shoot? Actor’s team responds to claims