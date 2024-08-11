THROWBACK: When Samantha Ruth Prabhu broke down in tears while talking about her myositis condition

During the promotions of her film Yashoda, Samantha Ruth Prabhu opened up about her myositis diagnosis for the first time. In an old interview, the actress shared and talked about her struggle with the disease, a rare condition she was diagnosed with, and became emotional while discussing her experience.

Samantha shared that there are days when getting out of bed is a challenge for her, though she finds herself increasingly determined to fight through the difficulties. Over the past months, she noticed that the number of days she feels strong enough to face the challenges has been gradually increasing.

She said, "I think I said there are some good days and there are some bad days. On some days, getting up from bed is difficult. And on some days, I want to fight. Slowly, the days I want to fight are becoming more."

While addressing her diagnosis, the Citadel actress became emotional but clarified that Myositis is not life-threatening at her current stage. She expressed her frustration with some of the exaggerated headlines about her condition, saying that despite the challenges, she is determined to keep fighting.

Samantha said, "At the moment, I'm not dead yet. I don't think those headlines were very necessary but yeah it is difficult but I am here."

In 2022, the actress took to her Instagram handle to pen a long note opening about her health condition. Samantha wrote that she initially planned to discuss it with her fans once the condition went into remission, but the recovery was taking longer than anticipated. She expressed that she's learning it's okay not to always appear strong, though accepting this vulnerability remains a challenge.

For the unversed, Myositis refers to a group of inflammatory muscle diseases characterized by muscle inflammation, weakness, and damage. The condition can arise from various causes, including autoimmune diseases, infections, injuries, and certain medications.

Meanwhile, Samantha has several projects in her pipeline including Citadel: Honey Bunny. The web series will also feature Varun Dhawan and start streaming on Amazon Prime from November 7. Apart from that, she will also be seen in the film titled Bangaram.

