Vetrimaaran FINALLY responds to Jr NTR’s request of working with him on Tamil film: 'We have already...'

Jr NTR grabbed quite the attention a few days back when, during the promotions of Devara, he expressed his earnest desire to work on a Tamil film with the enigmatic filmmaker Vetrimaaran. While the actor was not hesitant to go candid about his admiration for the kind of work the director has done, Vetrimaaran’s response to the matter seems to have now given more clarity to the matter.

In a video that has now gone viral on social media, filmmaker Vetrimaaran could be seen getting approached by the paparazzi, who asked him to react to Jr NTR’s request to collaborate on a film with him. To this, the director responded that he has already met with the actor.

Vetrimaaran added that the two have even shared a few topics and story ideas that can be conceptualized into films. However, he added that it can only happen once both of them are free of their current work commitments.

He shared, “We have already met before. I discussed an idea with him. We will work together once we finish our current commitments.”

For the unversed, during the press meet for his upcoming film Devara: Part 1, Jr NTR had opened up about his possibility to do a Tamil film, and that was when the actor urged his desire to work with Vetrimaaran in a project.

Advertisement

Jr NTR openly requested the filmmaker, saying, “I’m gonna ask my favorite director... Vetrimaaran sir, please do one with me. Let’s do a straight Tamil movie, and we can later dub it into Telugu.”

On the work front, Jr NTR’s upcoming film Devara has already raised promising hopes among the audiences, be it from its trailer, songs, or even intriguing posters. Devara, co-starring Janhvi Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan besides Tarak, would hit theaters on September 27, 2024. This would mark the actor’s first solo release after a span of six years, especially after the magnanimous hit scored by his earlier film RRR by SS Rajamouli.

ALSO READ: WATCH: New bride Aditi Rao Hydari slays casual look in oversized shirt and wide-legged denim pants; obliges fans with pics