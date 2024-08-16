EXCLUSIVE: Mahesh Babu in talks to be a part of Mufasa The Lion King, DEETS inside

Mahesh Babu is an undoubted superstar in regional cinema. While he has the world swooning over his incredible work, it is the latest buzz on a special upcoming project of his that has grabbed our attention.

Well, Pinkvilla has exclusively learnt that Mahesh is in talks for voicing the iconic character of Mufasa in Disney’s upcoming film Mufasa: The Lion King.

As per an exclusive insider detail shared to Pinkvilla, Mahesh Babu might step into a never-seen-before role by voicing the iconic character of Mufasa in Disney’s forthcoming movie Mufasa: The Lion King. The makers are keen to have the superstar on-board for the project and are in talks with him for the same.

For the unversed, the Hindi version of the film had roped in Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan for voicing Mufasa earlier.

If Mahesh is chosen for the role, it would be a significant milestone for the entire Telugu film industry. Additionally, fans of the Lion King series will be delighted, as Mahesh Babu's powerful voice would be an excellent fit for the character of Mufasa.

Moreover, this would mark Mahesh Babu’s first collaboration with a globally recognized brand and film franchise.

Mufasa: The Lion King is set to hit theaters on December 20 this year. The excitement is palpable, and with Mahesh Babu lending his voice to the film, the enthusiasm will only grow.

On the work front, Mahesh Babu was last seen in the film Guntur Kaaram. He is now in talks for collaborating with none other than SS Rajamouli for the film tentatively titled SSMB29.

Reports suggest that Mahesh’s role in the upcoming film is inspired from Lord Hanuman and this would be a high-budget film, keeping in mind SS Rajamouli’s classic screenplay and dramatization.

