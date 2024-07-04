POLL: If not Shah Rukh Khan, which South actor would have been able to pull off the action-packed dual role in Atlee's Jawan?

As many people already know, Shah Rukh Khan created a storm in the theaters back in 2023 with his massive dual role in Jawan. The Atlee-directed movie made a sensation at the box office and a sensation amongst fans.

However, if given the choice, which South actor would you have loved to see play the roles of Captain Vikram Rathore and Azad?

POLL: Which South actor would you choose to play Vikram Rathore and Azad in Jawan?

The movie Jawan, starring Shah Rukh Khan in the lead role, was one of the most celebrated movies in Bollywood for 2023. The film marked the debut of director Atlee and leading lady Nayanthara in Hindi and continued SRK’s success streak after the humongous Pathaan.

The movie focuses on Azad, who is a jailer at a women’s prison but also moonlights as a vigilante to fulfill his personal vendetta and right the injustices in his society. With the help of his team, Azad manages to fulfill various missions, escaping from the clutches of the police almost every single time.

However, things take a massive turn when his newly-wed wife is actually the one hunting him down, and an adversary from the past comes knocking on his door. The rest of the movie focuses on how Azad fulfills his mission with a shocking past entering his life.

Besides SRK and Nayanthara, the movie also featured actors Vijay Sethupathi, Deepika Padukone (special appearance), Priyamani, Sanya Malhotra, Sunil Grover, Riddhi Dogra, and many more in critical roles.

