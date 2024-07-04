Top 7 Malayalam horror movies that are must-watch for a scary experience

Malayalam horror movies offer a variety of choices that are as scary as they come while also some being a perfect balance of thrill and drama. Over the years, various films have been made in the genre which is bound to be enjoyed at least once.

Taking a deep dive into such films, here’s a list of the top best Malayalam horror movies that are bound to leave you scared to the core.

Top 7 Malayalam horror movies to watch right now

1. Bramayugam (2024)

Cast: Mammootty, Arjun Ashokan, Sidharth Bharathan, Amalda Liz, Manikandan R Achari

Runtime: 2 hours and 20 minutes

Where to watch: Sony Liv

IMDb rating: 7.9/10

A Malayalam horror movie that balances the folk tale and sacred mysteries is the 2024 Mammootty starrer flick, Bramayugam. The film directed by Rahul Sadasivan features the tale of Thevan, an individual from the Paanan community who is known for their expertise in singing folk tunes.

Running from the clutches of Portuguese soldiers who are trading slaves, Thevan finds himself at an abandoned mana (a kind of traditional mansion in Kerala) which is lorded over by a mystic called Kodumon Potti. Impressed by Thevan’s singing skills, Potti asks him to spend the night in the mana.

However, things start to take a turn for the worse when Thevan discovers Potti is not all that meets the eyes and that his entire life is set to change now. If you love watching a nerve-wracking tale of horror, then surely watch this Malayalam movie.

2. Ezra (2017)

Cast: Prithviraj Sukumaran, Priya Anand, Tovino Thomas, Sudev Nair, Sujith Shankar (voiced by Sunny Wayne), Vijayaraghavan, Pratap K Pothen, Babu Antony

Runtime: 2 hours and 30 minutes

Where to watch: Disney+ Hotstar

IMDb rating: 6.6/10

A chilling horror film mixed with twists and turns is the Prithviraj Sukumaran starrer Ezra, directed by Jay K. The movie features the story of Ranjan and Priya a married couple who recently shifted from Mumbai to Kochi. On having a hard time adjusting, the latter shops at an antique store as a retail therapy and stumbles upon a strange box.

However, mysterious things start to happen inside their house with Ranjan's uncle Father Samuel telling him the box they have is actually a Dybbuk (a malevolent spirit in Jewish mythology). With signs of possession becoming evident, Ranjan is in a race against time to figure out how to help his wife before it’s too late. The movie was inspired by the Hollywood horror film The Possession and was also remade in Hindi as Dybbuk.

3. Neelavelicham (2023)

Cast: Tovino Thomas, Rima Kallingal, Shine Tom Chacko, Roshan Mathew, Rajesh Madhavan, Chemban Vinod Jose, Abhiram Radhakrishnan

Runtime: 1 hour and 53 minutes

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video

IMDb rating: 5.9/10

A horror-thriller tale that is actually a reboot of a Malayalam classic horror movie is the Tovino Thomas starrer Neelavelicham. Directed by Aashiq Abu, the film tells the tale of a free-spirited writer who rents out a desolate mansion in a village known to be haunted by the apparition of a young woman.

Despite warnings from his friends and the villagers, the writer goes on to live in the mansion and even starts talking to the spirit, owing to his own depressive and lonely existence. However, soon the apparition reveals herself in the form of blue-colored light which further prompts the writer to know the true events that led to her death. The rest of the movie focuses on how he solves the mystery and what has happened to the spirit.

4. Nine (2019)

Cast: Prithviraj Sukumaran, Alok Krishna, Wamiqa Gabbi, Mamta Mohandas, Prakash Raj

Runtime: 2 hours 29 minutes

Where to watch: Disney+ Hotstar

IMDb rating: 6.7/10

A science fiction horror movie that is quite underrated despite being astounding is the Prithviraj Sukumaran starrer Nine, directed by Jenuse Mohamed. The film showcases Dr Albert Lewis, a widower scientist who ventures out into the Himalayas for astronomical research with his son and a few colleagues.

In a global-level crisis, a comet’s impending EM pulse is set to disable all modern devices for nine days. Despite Albert and his son sharing an emotionally distant relationship, they are bound to stay together until the event ends.

However, things take an eerie turn when a mysterious character called Ava comes into their life in the span of the comet’s numbered days. Even though she seems all friendly and lovable, something irks with a grave mystery being unfolded. The rest of the movie follows the father-son relationship and who or what exactly is Ava.

5. Bhoothakaalam (2022)

Cast: Revathi, Shane Nigam, Saiju Kurup, James Eliya, Athira Patel, Valsala Menon, Abhiram Radhakrishnan

Runtime: 1 hour and 45 minutes

Where to watch: Sony Liv

IMDb rating: 7.5/10

A Malayalam ghost story that is bound to leave you gasping for air is the Shane Nigam and Revathi starrer Bhoothakalam. The movie directed by Rahul Sadasivan focuses on the story of Asha and Vinu, a mother and son who are awry with each other over the latter’s unemployment status and bad habits.

After Asha loses her mother, she starts to experience being physically and emotionally drained. At the same time, Vinu starts to experience as if someone else is also residing in their home, putting a severe strain on their lives. Soon, the mother and son figure out something is actually wrong and the rest of the film explores how they deal with the situation.

6. Phoenix (2023)

Cast: Aju Varghese, Chandhunadh, Anoop Menon, Bhagath Manuel, Abhirami Bose, Nilja K Baby

Runtime: 2 hours and 12 minutes

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video

IMDb rating: 6/10

A Malayalam horror-romantic movie that explores the tale of abandonment and mystery is the Aju Varghese starrer Phoenix, directed by Vishnu Bharathan and written by Midhun Manuel Thomas. The film set in the 1990s focuses on an advocate who is in search of a new house with his wife and three children.

Finally, the family finds a home by the sea in Thuruthikkadavu and starts living there. However, strange things start to happen in their house which starts off with several letters written to a person named Freddy. Trying to figure out the true origins of the letter, the lawyer sets out on a quest that reveals the unfinished love story of Anna and Freddy.

7. Romancham (2023)

Cast: Soubin Shahir, Arjun Ashokan, Sajin Gopu, Siju Sunny, Abin Bino, Anantharaman Ajay

Runtime: 2 hours and 9 minutes

Where to watch: Disney+ Hotstar

IMDb rating: 7.5/10

A Malayalam horror movie that made us chuckle out loud with horror elements is the Soubin Shahir and Arjun Ashokan starrer Romancham, directed by Jithu Madhavan. The film focuses on the story of 7 bachelors who reside together at a house in Bengaluru, back in 2007.

One day, a friend out of the group decides to conduct a séance using an Ouija board as a pastime. Though he and his one friend initially use the board to scare the others, eventually a spirit starts to communicate through it and is called Anamika.

The board becomes popular with the spirit answering everyone’s query leading the rest of the film to question what truly is happening. The movie is actually based on a real-life incident faced by the director and his friends during their college days.

All these new Malayalam horror films listed are undoubtedly entertaining to watch, giving you a dose of well-crafted scares. Moreover, many more ghost movies in Malayalam can be explored or traced back to years ago.

