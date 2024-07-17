POLL: Out of Allu Arjun’s Pushpa: The Rise, Arya, Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo and Desamuduru, which film would you call his masterpiece?

Stylish star Allu Arjun is undoubtedly one of the finest actors in Telugu cinema who is adept at flexible dance moves and showcases immense performing skills. In the course of his career as an actor, the star has managed to carve out a fan base so great that it is quite unfathomable for many.

Picking out some of his iconic films over the years, here’s a poll for Bunny fans to choose which film of the actor they consider to be their favorite. Will it be Pushpa: The Rise, Arya, Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo, or Desamuduru?

Poll: Out of Allu Arjun’s super hit movies, which one is your favorite?

Pushpa: The Rise, probably being one of the most popular films by the actor features Allu Arjun as a dominating character known as Pushpa Raj. Set in the late 1990s, the film showcased the story of a red sandalwood smuggler who embarks on a mission to climb up the syndicate’s hierarchical ladder, fending off all sorts of adversaries that come against him.

Going back to his formative years, the actor’s one of the most iconic film roles is the character Arya in the film of the same name. The movie not only managed to become a cult classic but also turned out to be a breakthrough for his career.

Another such movie by AA that created a sensation was the romantic action flick, Desamuduru. A movie in which the actor changes his physical looks and stands true to the name of the stylish star. Lastly, a recent blockbuster that has easily lent many followers to the actor is the action drama flick Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo.

So, of all these films, which one is your favorite? Or, Is there anything else besides these three? Let us know!

