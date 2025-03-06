Ponniyin Selvan singer Sivasri Skandaprasad ties the knot with MP Tejasvi Surya; see PICS

Carnatic singer Sivasri Skandaprasad has finally entered the wedding knot with Bengaluru South MP Tejasvi Surya on March 6, 2025. The couple had entered the marriage union in an intimate ceremony away from media attention.

Apart from family members, several prominent politicians had also attended the wedding. With their official union, several images of the singer and the MP has surfaced on the internet. Among the attendees, various BJP members were also part of the same.

For those unaware, Sivasri Skandaprasad is a Carnatic singer and Bharatanatyam dancer. She is a multifaceted artist who hails from a musically rich background and was trained in classical Carnatic music under the guidance of Guru A.S. Murali.

The singer’s artistic journey has led her to become part of international events which were even hosted in international cultural exchange programs in Denmark and South Korea. Sivasri holds a degree in bioengineering and later earned a Master’s degree in Bharatanatyam from the University of Madras. Additionally, she has studied Sanskrit and obtained a diploma in Ayurvedic cosmetology.

The singer holds an immense following on both Instagram and YouTube as well. Over the course of years, the singer has also been part of Mani Ratnam’s Ponniyin Selvan. The Carnatic singer has provided vocals for the movie in a background song track which she had sung in Tamil.

The two-part cinematic franchise was released in 2022 and 2023, respectively, and featured an ensemble cast of actors like Chiyaan Vikram, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Ravi Mohan, Karthi, Trisha Krishnan, Jayaram, Aishwarya Lekshmi, Sobhita Dhulipala, Prakash Raj, and many more.

Sivasri is the daughter of Seerkazhi Sri J Skandaprasad, a Mridangam maestro, and was born on August 1, 1996. Apart from her father, Sivasri’s grandfather late Seerkazhi R. Jayaraman was a prominent musician who was even awarded the Kalaimamani. Her grandmother, Shanthi Jayaraman, was a popular vocal accompaniment for leading Bharatanatyam artists.

Sivasri has also been the recipient of several accolades including Bharatha Kala Choodamani, Yuva Samman Award, and Bhajana Bhushan.