Jana Nayagan team's farewell party plans for Thalapathy Vijay come to a standstill, here's how

Thalapathy Vijay is currently undergoing the shoot of his movie, Jana Nayagan, which is slated to release on January 9, 2026. With the political actioner being his alleged final film before he completely diverts his focus to politics, the makers planned a grand farewell event for him.

As per a report by Lets Cinema, the makers of Jana Nayagan wanted to throw a party for him on his final day of shoot, which would’ve included crew members and fans. However, the superstar politely declined it, citing that he usually gets very emotional on the last day of filming.

Advertisement

With the movie already being the talk of the town, the ongoing buzz indicates that Jana Nayagan has struck a massive satellite deal. According to a report by Deccan Herald, Sun TV has acquired the film’s rights for Rs 55 crore.

Earlier, it was also said to have reportedly made an OTT deal with Amazon Prime Video, with the platform providing Rs 121 crore to the makers.

Talking about the film, Jana Nayagan, directed by H Vinoth, has Thalapathy Vijay, Pooja Hegde, and Bobby Deol as co-leads with an ensemble cast that includes Gautham Vasudev Menon, Prakash Raj, Narain, Priyamani, Mamitha Baiju, and many more.

The film is musically crafted by Anirudh Ravichander, with the latest sensation Hanumankind confirmed to croon a song. Moreover, rumors indicate that the film will have Shruti Haasan in a cameo role.

Reports also say that the makers of Thalapathy Vijay starrer have bought the remake rights of Bhagavanth Kesari to use a particular scene from the film.

Advertisement

The Nandamuri Balakrishna starrer depicts a scene of “Good Touch, Bad Touch” in the movie, which will be adapted in Jana Nayagan. According to the report, Vijay had watched the film and loved it so much that he insisted the scene be included in Jana Nayagan.

Coming back to Vijay’s work front, the actor was last seen in the lead role for the movie The Greatest Of All Time (The GOAT). The film, directed by Venkat Prabhu, was a spy action drama featuring the story of a former anti-terrorist squad leader who reunites with his long-lost son, only to find out his true intentions.

With Vijay playing dual roles, the film had Prashanth, Prabhudeva, Mohan, Jayaram, Sneha, Meenakshi Chaudhary, and more in key roles.

ALSO READ: Mani Ratnam responds to Anurag Kashyap’s criticism over English lyrics in Tamil songs