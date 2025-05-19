Jana Nayagan: Thalapathy Vijay starrer buys remake rights of NBK’s Bhagavanth Kesari worth Rs 4.5 crore for THIS reason

Thalapathy Vijay is all geared up for the release of his apparent final movie, Jana Nayagan, slated to hit the big screens on January 9, 2026. As the film is undergoing shoots, there have been rumors of it being a remake of Nandamuri Balakrishna’s Bhagavanth Kesari, which seems to be partially true.

As per a recent report by Telugu360, the makers of Thalapathy Vijay starrer have bought the remake rights of Bhagavanth Kesari to use a particular scene from the film.

The Nandamuri Balakrishna starrer depicts a scene of “Good Touch, Bad Touch” in the movie, which will be adapted in Jana Nayagan. According to the report, Vijay had watched the film and loved it so much that he insisted it be included in Jana Nayagan.

Apparently, the remake rights for the single scene were bought by the makers of Jana Nayagan for Rs 4.5 crores. For those unclear, the original scene from Nandamuri Balakrishna starrer included him and Sreeleela.

The 2023 film, directed by Anil Ravipudi, was an action drama featuring the story of an ex-cop who serves as the father-figure and guardian to Vijayalakshmi and wishes her to become a soldier like her father wished.

However, both of their paths cross with a business magnate who has a vendetta of his own. The rest of the film focuses on how the man defeats the latter and whether Vijayalakshmi fulfills her late father’s dream.

With NBK and Sreeleela in lead roles, the film has an ensemble cast of actors like Kajal Aggarwal, Arjun Rampal, and more in key roles.

On the other hand, Jana Nayagan is said to be an action drama that mixes elements unique to a political genre. The film, directed by H Vinoth, has Pooja Hegde and Bobby Deol as co-leads with an ensemble cast that includes Gautham Vasudev Menon, Prakash Raj, Narain, Priyamani, Mamitha Baiju, and many more.

The film, touted to be the superstar’s last cinematic venture before transitioning his career completely towards politics, is musically crafted by Anirudh Ravichander. Moreover, rumors indicate that the film would have Shruti Haasan in a cameo role.

