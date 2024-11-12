Popular Star Kid: Meet Ravi Teja’s son Mahadhan Bhupatiraju, an aspiring filmmaker and assistant director to Sandeep Reddy Vanga for Spirit

Ravi Teja is undoubtedly one of the most prominent actors in Telugu cinema who has also ventured into the business of producing movies. Being termed “Mass Maharaja” of Telugu cinema, the actor is widely appreciated for his action-comedy roles.

The actor and his wife Kalyani Teja are proud parents of two children, his daughter, Mokshadha Bhupatiraju, and son, Mahadhan Bhupatiraju. Today, we will talk about the actor's son and his future plans.

Popular Star Kid: Mahadhan Bhupatiraju

Mahadhan Bhupatiraju is the 18-year-old son of Telugu star Ravi Teja who is also interested to make his name in the film industry. There were reports which suggested that Mahadhan will debut in cinema with Anil Ravipudi's romantic-comedy flick. However, there was no update on the same and it was reported that the star kid has chosen to follow a different career path than his father.

As per several reports, Mahadhan is interested in making cinemas by becoming a director. In hopes of learning about the craft, he will be assisting Animal director Sandeep Reddy Vanga in his upcoming project.

According to a report by Tupaki English, Mahadhan is touted to be working as Sandeep’s assistant in the movie Spirit starring Prabhas. Even though many fans of the Mass Maharaja wanted Mahadhan to appear as an actor like his father, it seems that the star kid is creating his own niche in films.

Interestingly, the upcoming AD job is not the first tryst of Mahadhan in Telugu cinema. He had once played as a child actor in the movie Raja The Great starring his father Ravi Teja in the lead role.

The 2017 action comedy film directed by Anil Ravipudi featured the tale of Raja, a young man with visual impairment who takes it upon himself to protect a young girl called Lucky. His efforts to fend off adversaries from harming Lucky make her fall in love with him, setting up the crux of the movie.

Watch the trailer for Raja The Great:

The action film, which is also speculated to have a sequel, featured Mahadhan as the younger version of his father, marking his debut in Telugu cinema.

On a side note, Mahadhan’s elder sister, the popular star kid Mokshadha Bhupatiraju, is also gearing up for her debut in Telugu cinema but as a producer. As per reports, Mokshadha wants to create her own production banner rather than getting into her father’s production company, RT Team Works.

As of now, it is reported that the popular star kid is learning the ropes of producing a film within the production company, Sitara Entertainments, as she handles small-scale projects for them.

