Popular Star Kid: Meet Suriya and Jyotika’s daughter Diya, an aspiring filmmaker with a passion for travel and sports

Suriya and his wife Jyotika are undoubtedly one of the most popular celebrity couples in India. They have held a significant fan following ever since their dating days. The actor and actress, who got married on September 11, 2006, also share two children, Diya and Dev.

While Suriya and Jyotika tend to keep their family life private, we can occasionally see them enjoying special moments with their kids and even applauding them on their achievements. Let’s take a look at their daughter, Diya Suriya, who is a filmmaker in the making.

Who is Suriya and Jyotika’s daughter, Diya Suriya?

Diya Suriya was born on August 10, 2007, to her celebrity parents, Suriya and Jyotika, a year after their wedding. Similar to her parents, the star kid also leads a pretty private life as well.

Diya had recently hit the headlines after making quite a significant achievement as a filmmaker. The star kid had recently won acclaim for her student short film, which even lent her best screenwriter award by the jury too.

The applause of the awards she received was officially shared by her parents themselves via their official social media handles. Both of them shared a short note for Diya’s documentary and appreciated her for highlighting an underlying issue in the film industry.

See the posts here:

The 17-year-old star kid is currently also pursuing her studies in Mumbai. The same was confirmed by Suriya himself in an old interview where he revealed how Jyotika and his kids stay in Mumbai for their education while he travels back and forth from Chennai to be with them.

Furthermore, Diya is also known for having an affinity toward traveling. Back in 2023, Suriya and Jyotika, along with their kids, were seen enjoying in the Faroe Islands, spending a family vacation together.

See a glimpse from Suriya and Jyotika’s family vacation:

Diya Suriya’s academic merits

Diya Suriya is not only an aspiring filmmaker on the right path but is also known for her academic merits over the years. Earlier in 2024, the popular star kid had made quite the viral buzz after securing flying colors in her 12th examinations.

As per a report by Filmibeat, Diya had secured a score of 581 out of a total of 600. This included 96 out of 100 in Tamil, 97 in English, 94 in Accounts, 99 in Physics, 98 in Chemistry, and 97 in Computer Science. Interestingly, Diya is also reported to have had 97% in her 10th-class exams as well.

Moreover, Diya Suriya is also gifted in sports, with a great interest in football and tennis. She was even a Sports Captain once in her school days, where she even gave a short interview to the school magazine and revealed wanting to test her ‘leadership skills’ within a ‘competitive environment’.

Additionally, in the same interview, the popular star kid had also shared a note on her plans to move to the USA after completing her schooling and wanting to pursue a career in International Relations. Be that as may, it would be exciting to see what the popular star kid has planned out for her future.

